Search

Advanced search

New market will help deter seagulls from town

PUBLISHED: 09:09 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 01 July 2020

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Archant

Proposals for a new £3.5m market in Great Yarmouth have taken a step forward after full plans for a modern replacement were put forward.

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBCA redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Full details of the scheme have been lodged with planning chiefs by the borough council, which hopes it will be given the thumbs up.

And the documents reveal one surprise element - the scheme will be seagull unfriendly, with a deliberate lack of nesting spots and glazing to “disorientate” the birds.

According to the documents the town’s Market Place is one of the largest in Britain with a history dating back more than 800 years.

Pictures submitted alongside the bid show a contemporary design which, it is said, helps to show off the listed buildings nearby.

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBCThe design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Practical, as well as aesthetic considerations, were at the heart of the design, the papers say.

Overall the aim is for a beautiful building with more covered seating that will better meet the needs of traders, be more attractive to local shoppers and day trippers, create jobs and vibrancy, help resolve the seagull issue and ultimately fill empty shops.

MORE: First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

You may also want to watch:

The new market will be narrower and better unite the six day and two day markets, the papers say.

There will be 29 main stalls, and four kiosks.

The papers say the market will significantly improve the experience of the town centre.

They add: “It is hoped that it will, over time, provide the basis for an improved retail offer in the surrounding retails spaces by connecting them to an enlivened central market space.

“An enhanced offering in the town centre will respond to needs of local families as well as holiday makers.

“It will respond to the largest local tourism growth sector of regional day trip visitors, making the market place an attractive destination with a wide appeal.

“It is intended to become a vibrant leisure destination with a rich variety of market stalls, within a contemporary new building.”

A larger market square area will be able to host visiting markets, pop up events, cultural events and performances.

People have until July 17 to share their views. A decision is due by August 28 and work could begin later this year.

To view the plans visit the council’s website or click the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Most Read

Police cordon off area after man found dead inside van

Police have cordoned off an area around Fremantle Road after a man was found dead inside a van yesterday evening. Photo: Google

‘Pointless opening for 20 people’ - Pubs big and small wrestle with decision to re-open

Steven Atkinson, who owns The Lady Haven with his wife Gill (pictured) will not be reopening on July 4 because of various underlying health conditions shared by both himself and his wife. Photo: Nick Butcher

Armed gang demand Armani watch and Louis Vuitton bag from ‘terrified’ occupants of parked car

Police are hunting three men behind an armed robbery close to Martham Sports and Social Club in Rollesby Road where the occupants of a car were forced to give up their valuables on Saturday night (June 27, 2020) Picture: Google Maps

‘We’re dreading reopening’: Couple put award-winning hotel up for sale

Elsa Phillips on getting the AA five stars at 3, Norfolk Square. Pic: Archant

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

New market will help deter seagulls from town

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

More than £1m to be spent to fix problems with Haven Bridge

Some £1.2m will be used for repairs at Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth. Pic: Andrew Fitchett.

Shop launches items for Norfolk Day 2020

Norfolk Day merchandise includes bunting and flags. From left, Abbie Smith, Ben Craske, Abigail Nicholson, and Marc Betts. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘There were people running about everywhere’ - residents’ shock over allotment drama as man found dead in van

Police have cordoned off an area on an allotment site after a body was found in a van sparking a large emergency services' response Picture: Liz Coates

The GREAT and good of inspirational businesses

THERE FOR YOU: Queen’s Hotel lit up for NHS