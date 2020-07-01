New market will help deter seagulls from town

A visualisation of the Great Yarmouth Market Place redevelopment. PHOTO: Great Yarmouth Borough Council Archant

Proposals for a new £3.5m market in Great Yarmouth have taken a step forward after full plans for a modern replacement were put forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC A redevelopment of Great Yarmouth's historic Market Place is a key part of the borough council's vision to regenerate the town centre Picture: GYBC

Full details of the scheme have been lodged with planning chiefs by the borough council, which hopes it will be given the thumbs up.

And the documents reveal one surprise element - the scheme will be seagull unfriendly, with a deliberate lack of nesting spots and glazing to “disorientate” the birds.

According to the documents the town’s Market Place is one of the largest in Britain with a history dating back more than 800 years.

Pictures submitted alongside the bid show a contemporary design which, it is said, helps to show off the listed buildings nearby.

The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC The design for Great Yarmouth's new covered market is being described as 'architecturally strikiing' Picture: GYBC

Practical, as well as aesthetic considerations, were at the heart of the design, the papers say.

Overall the aim is for a beautiful building with more covered seating that will better meet the needs of traders, be more attractive to local shoppers and day trippers, create jobs and vibrancy, help resolve the seagull issue and ultimately fill empty shops.

MORE: First look at what town’s £3.5m Market Place will look like

You may also want to watch:

The new market will be narrower and better unite the six day and two day markets, the papers say.

There will be 29 main stalls, and four kiosks.

The papers say the market will significantly improve the experience of the town centre.

They add: “It is hoped that it will, over time, provide the basis for an improved retail offer in the surrounding retails spaces by connecting them to an enlivened central market space.

“An enhanced offering in the town centre will respond to needs of local families as well as holiday makers.

“It will respond to the largest local tourism growth sector of regional day trip visitors, making the market place an attractive destination with a wide appeal.

“It is intended to become a vibrant leisure destination with a rich variety of market stalls, within a contemporary new building.”

A larger market square area will be able to host visiting markets, pop up events, cultural events and performances.

People have until July 17 to share their views. A decision is due by August 28 and work could begin later this year.

To view the plans visit the council’s website or click the link here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.