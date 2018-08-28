New Year sees drink and drug drivers arrested and vehicles seized

Vehicle seized after driver was stopped due to the manner of their driving. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police Archant

Several drivers started the new year in police cells after Norfolk police made a series of arrests for a series of driving offences.

Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Police assisted with the arrest of a drugdriver. Picture: SGT Chris Harris Norfolk and Suffolk Armed Police assisted with the arrest of a drugdriver. Picture: SGT Chris Harris

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs assisted Norwich Police when a driver failed to stop.

The car was stung and the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst disqualified, drug driving and other motoring offences after a short foot chase.

After a roadside test, the driver tested positive for driving under the influence of cocaine.

Broadland Police arrested a man after he was found drink driving with a tumbler in the cup holder of his car.

Once tested the man was three times over the drink drive limit.

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a four people, two for drug driving and two for drink driving.

One of the vehicles was seized after a motorist was found to be driving with a provisional license with no supervision.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested a drink driver who was three times over the limit. The lorry driver was disqualified.

It's been a busy year for @NSRAPT and #RCRT. We would like to thankyou all for your support in 2018 and hope you have found the work we carry out informative. If you're out celebrating have a lovely evening but #DontDrinkAndDrive #Fatal4 & #HappyNewYear to you all. #7007 pic.twitter.com/Tu3FjM2031 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 31, 2018

South Norfolk officers were called to reports of an intoxicated male that smashed a window in Diss Town Centre.

The man was quickly found and arrested before being taken into custody in Wymondham.