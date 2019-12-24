Road closure for 'investigations and repair'

A stretch of road in Great Yarmouth's tight urban centre will be shut for three days in the new year.

Work will take place from Monday January 13 to Thursday January 16 to carry out carriageway investigations and repair.

The extent of the closure will be from outside number 7 Bermondsey Place South westwards to the junction Nelson Road Central.

There will be a signed diversion route via Bermondsey Place East, Prince's Road, and Nelson Road Central.

The county council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.

The work, which will cost £1,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's community and environmental services department and their contractors.