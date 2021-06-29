Early Yarmouth Covid victim hosting an NHS celebration

Published: 4:53 PM June 29, 2021

Kirsty Fielder was in ITU for over ten days last year after being one of the first people in Great Yarmouth to contract coronavirus. - Credit: James Weeds

A Great Yarmouth tearoom owner who almost died after contracting coronavirus will be participating in the NHS Big Tea party to say thanks.

Kirsty Fielder, owner of Kirsty's Cakery on Church Plain, will be hosting an NHS Big Tea celebration on July 5, the National Health Service's birthday.

The event will be hosted inside and around the Vicarage Hub, also on Church Plain, between 12pm and 4pm.

Visitors can enjoy the Vicarage garden during the NHS Big Tea celebration on Monday, July 5, 2021hosted by Kirsty Fielder. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Fielder, 41, was one of the first people in the town to contract the virus and suffered an ordeal that is still affecting her life.

She began feeling unwell one evening last March.

By the end of the month, she was admitted to ITU at James Paget University Hospital.

"They looked after me so well last year," Miss Fielder said.

"At the time they didn't know how to treat it. It was quite scary, but they did an amazing job.

"James Paget University Hospital saved my life."

Kirsty Fielder has been running Kirsty's Cakery from Anna Sewell House on Church Plain for over seven years. - Credit: James Weeds

Miss Fielder said she was eternally grateful for their help and wanted to give back in the best way she knew how.

Kirsty's Cakery has been open for seven-and-a-half years and serves lunch and speciality cakes.

Miss Fielder said: "If I didn't own my own business, I'm sure I wouldn't have gone back to work as soon as I did.

“I’m not one for sitting back and just plodding along.

“I was pretty useless at the beginning, but I got back to work and I pushed myself because it was really difficult sitting down wondering about what could have happened to me if it wasn't for those who helped."

The entrance to the Vicarage garden, which will be used by Kirsty's Cakery as past of the NHS Big Tea on Monday, July 5. - Credit: James Weeds

The event will take place outside Kirsty's Cakery - based at Anna Sewell House - the Vicarage Hub, and the surrounding areas of the Great Yarmouth Minster.

For sale on the day will be cupcakes, rainbow scones, tray bakes, chocolate oaties, caramel shortbread, and other favourites.

Hot drinks and soup will also be available.

Miss Fielder added: “I would like to thank the James Paget University Hospital, but more specifically ITU, Ward 16 and Ward 15.

“In my mind, they were the ones who saved my life."

Updates and more information can be found on Kirsty's Cakery's Facebook event page.