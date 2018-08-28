Search

Six more GPs for Great Yarmouth?

PUBLISHED: 10:30 23 January 2019

Melanie Craig, interim executive head of the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership. Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG

Melanie Craig, interim executive head of the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership. Picture: NHS Great Yarmouth and Waveney CCG

Archant

Six more GPs could come to Great Yarmouth as part of a national scheme to fill doctor vacancies in hard-to-recruit areas.

The scheme, run by NHS England and Health Education England, will offer trainee doctors a £200,000 bonus, paid by NHS England, in return for a commitment to work in the area for three years.

Melanie Craig, interim executive head of the Norfolk and Waveney Sustainability and Transformation Partnership, said: “This scheme is great news for Norfolk and Waveney, and will make a real difference to patients in the areas where GP recruitment has been a particular challenge.”

Dr David Levy, medical director for NHS England (Midlands and East), said: “Although overall recruitment of GPs is increasing, in some parts of our region a significant proportion of GP training places have been unfilled.

“This scheme helps relieve pressure on general practices facing the most severe recruitment challenges, thereby supporting and improving services in these areas over time.”

