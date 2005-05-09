Search

Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day

PUBLISHED: 11:22 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 March 2020

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

Some of them were the stuff of legend, others popped up for a bit but failed to deliver mass appeal.

Drinkers at Peggotty's on King Street, Great Yarmouth on Saturday 6th February 2004. Picture: SuppliedDrinkers at Peggotty's on King Street, Great Yarmouth on Saturday 6th February 2004. Picture: Supplied

But if last weekend's Garibaldi reunion at Gorleston's Ocean Room proved anything it was that memories of the town's great clubbing era have endured.

Some 900 people packed into the seaside venue to enjoy a retro night of clubbing nostalgia on Saturday February 29.

The event was a throwback to the days when you actually had to leave the house to meet people and young clubbers lived for Friday and Saturday nights.

The delights of King Street with its string of pubs and clubs are now just memories.

People having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: SuppliedPeople having a great time at Rosies night club in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Supplied

The likes of 151, The Brunswick, Moments, and Divers are now no more.

Pubs and clubs are homes, shops, and pizza places.

Most in Yarmouth were fairly cheesy, although the 151 attracted a more discerning crowd.

Nights out started with a queue, then another for the cloakroom, then another for a drink - and ended in the kebab shop and a wait for a taxi.

Drinkers at Peggotty's on King Street, Great Yarmouth on Saturday 6th February 2004. Picture: SuppliedDrinkers at Peggotty's on King Street, Great Yarmouth on Saturday 6th February 2004. Picture: Supplied

Youngsters knew where they would get served (and where they wouldn't) and if you struck up a liaison one week the odds were you'd have to wait until the next and a hoped-for chance encounter to see if it would go anywhere and whether they were on the phone.

As people met partners, often in the clubs, they settled down and left the scene.

But there remains a nostalgia for the dance floors and sticky carpets of their youth.

A trawl through our picture archive takes us back in time to Rosies, The Ocean Room, The Brunswick, Peggottys, Divers, and Moments - when going out meant hours getting ready, Twilight Teaser lipstick, blue mascara, a cigarette burn in a silk blouse, and a hangover the next day.

Party goers enjoy Boogie Nights at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Steve Parsons Copy: Parsnip For: GYM EDP pics © 2003 (01603) 772434 Party goers enjoy Boogie Nights at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Steve Parsons Copy: Parsnip For: GYM EDP pics © 2003 (01603) 772434

- Ocean Room general manager Kelly Evans said ravers ranged from aged 35 to 90 at Saturday's event with many saying they had loved going back in time.

Such was its success a part two is being planned for September 5.

Party goers enjoy Boogie Nights at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Steve Parsons Copy: Parsnip For: GYM EDP pics © 2003 (01603) 772434 Party goers enjoy Boogie Nights at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Steve Parsons Copy: Parsnip For: GYM EDP pics © 2003 (01603) 772434

Picture of: General View of Rosies Nightclub, Gt Yarmouth. Reproter: For: EN 09/05/2005 Photographer: Rob Colman.Picture of: General View of Rosies Nightclub, Gt Yarmouth. Reproter: For: EN 09/05/2005 Photographer: Rob Colman.

Trafalgar Night at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:EDP reporters For: EDP news EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434 Trafalgar Night at the Ocean Room in Gorleston. Photo: Paul Hewitt Copy:EDP reporters For: EDP news EDP pics © 2005 (01603) 772434

(3of4) Ad feature . Rosies bar ,Yarmouth.(3of4) Ad feature . Rosies bar ,Yarmouth.

(2of4) Ad feature . Rosies bar ,Yarmouth.(2of4) Ad feature . Rosies bar ,Yarmouth.

(2of6) England supporters at Peggotty's in Gt. Yarmouth during the England v Brazil match.(2of6) England supporters at Peggotty's in Gt. Yarmouth during the England v Brazil match.

Brunswick in Great Yarmouth, 13th February 1986. Picture: Archant LibraryBrunswick in Great Yarmouth, 13th February 1986. Picture: Archant Library

Comedian Mike Reid pulls the first pint at the new 'Divers' in King Street, Great Yarmouth, when he officially opened the premises. The old premises only a stones-throw away, at the corner of King Street, Regent Road and Theatre Plain, closed a few days before. Dated 3rd August 1973. Picture: Archant LibraryComedian Mike Reid pulls the first pint at the new 'Divers' in King Street, Great Yarmouth, when he officially opened the premises. The old premises only a stones-throw away, at the corner of King Street, Regent Road and Theatre Plain, closed a few days before. Dated 3rd August 1973. Picture: Archant Library

Garibaldi Nightclub in Great Yarmouth, 25th February 1993. Picture: Archant LibraryGaribaldi Nightclub in Great Yarmouth, 25th February 1993. Picture: Archant Library

Tiffiny's Nightclub in Great Yarmouth. 25th February 1993. Picture: Archant LibraryTiffiny's Nightclub in Great Yarmouth. 25th February 1993. Picture: Archant Library

The Ocean Room Gorleston in the 1990s. Picture: Archant LibraryThe Ocean Room Gorleston in the 1990s. Picture: Archant Library

sb_2_NIGHTCLUB_DEATH.JPG RED SQUARE IN GREAT YARMOUTH, PART OF THE TIFFANY NIGHTCLUB COMPLEXsb_2_NIGHTCLUB_DEATH.JPG RED SQUARE IN GREAT YARMOUTH, PART OF THE TIFFANY NIGHTCLUB COMPLEX

Public Houses New sign for Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth. September 1975 it belonged to St. Georges wine vaults before being converted into Peggotty's. Dated 1st March 1977 Photograph C2689 Gould Public Houses New sign for Peggotty's in King Street, Great Yarmouth. September 1975 it belonged to St. Georges wine vaults before being converted into Peggotty's. Dated 1st March 1977 Photograph C2689 Gould

