Nightclub nostalgia: How Norfolk town partied back in the day
PUBLISHED: 11:22 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:40 03 March 2020
Some of them were the stuff of legend, others popped up for a bit but failed to deliver mass appeal.
But if last weekend's Garibaldi reunion at Gorleston's Ocean Room proved anything it was that memories of the town's great clubbing era have endured.
Some 900 people packed into the seaside venue to enjoy a retro night of clubbing nostalgia on Saturday February 29.
The event was a throwback to the days when you actually had to leave the house to meet people and young clubbers lived for Friday and Saturday nights.
The delights of King Street with its string of pubs and clubs are now just memories.
The likes of 151, The Brunswick, Moments, and Divers are now no more.
Pubs and clubs are homes, shops, and pizza places.
Most in Yarmouth were fairly cheesy, although the 151 attracted a more discerning crowd.
Nights out started with a queue, then another for the cloakroom, then another for a drink - and ended in the kebab shop and a wait for a taxi.
Youngsters knew where they would get served (and where they wouldn't) and if you struck up a liaison one week the odds were you'd have to wait until the next and a hoped-for chance encounter to see if it would go anywhere and whether they were on the phone.
As people met partners, often in the clubs, they settled down and left the scene.
But there remains a nostalgia for the dance floors and sticky carpets of their youth.
A trawl through our picture archive takes us back in time to Rosies, The Ocean Room, The Brunswick, Peggottys, Divers, and Moments - when going out meant hours getting ready, Twilight Teaser lipstick, blue mascara, a cigarette burn in a silk blouse, and a hangover the next day.
- Ocean Room general manager Kelly Evans said ravers ranged from aged 35 to 90 at Saturday's event with many saying they had loved going back in time.
Such was its success a part two is being planned for September 5.