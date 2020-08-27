Man found in flat died of carbon monoxide poisoning, inquest opening hears
PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 August 2020
Archant
A man whose body was found by police after they had forced their way into a flat died of carbon monoxide poisoning, an inquest opening has heard.
Niraj Patel, 31, from Flackwell Heath in High Wycombe, died in the property on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston on July 21.
Shortly after 7.30pm that day, police responding to concerns for a couple’s safety broke into the house and found the bodies of Mr Patel and 33-year-old mother-of-two Alex Mills.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
An inquest into Mr Patel’s death opened on Thursday (August 27) at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, at which it was said his medical cause of death was carbon monoxide toxicity.
Senior Coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the full inquest until 2pm on November 23 this year at Carrow House in Norwich.
At the time of the deaths, friends who live nearby said the couple had been in a relationship for around five years and had met on an internet dating site.
