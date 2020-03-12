Supercar stolen during daylight raid

A souped-up sports car was snatched in broad daylight in Gorleston.

Norfolk Police have said the blue Nissan Skyline was stolen from a property on Lowestoft Road between 9.45am and 3.30pm on Wednesday (March 11).

The registration number on the car, which has been highly modified, is N16 TST.

Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact PC Gary Gibbs at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/17812/20.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

