It once housed US troops, now it’s home to thousands of books

Eileen Dowson and the Bishop of Thetford at the official opening of new Sea Palling community library. Pictures: David Bale Archant

During the Second World War it housed US troops and now it’s home to more than 4,500 books.

A Nissen hut in Church Road, Sea Palling has been transformed into the north Norfolk village’s first community library.

Resident Eileen Dowson said: “The mobile library van only comes once a month and only stays 20 minutes.

“People were donating books for sale at the church, so I decided to open a community library to use them. It’s 75p to rent a book and you get 25p off when you return it.

“Money raised will go towards repairing the fabric of the village church. The tower is nearly 1000 years old, and the Beast from the East took part of it off.

“If we were not using this hut it would be standing empty. We are open 10.30am to 12pm every Saturday and the first Wednesday of the month.”

The library was officially opened by the Bishop of Thetford, the Rt Revd Alan Winton.

He said: “So many libraries are under threat. It’s a community resource. It’s lovely to see how enterprising communities can be along the coast.”