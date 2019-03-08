Police close investigation into Norfolk knife attack
PUBLISHED: 10:16 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:20 20 June 2019
Police have closed an investigation into a knife attack on a Norfolk road.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was driving on the A149 in Ormesby when he was flagged down by a Range Rover which was repeatedly flashing its lights.
When he pulled over into a lay-by, the passenger of the Range Rover approached him and slashed his face with what is believed to be a Stanley knife.
The attacker then returned to the Range Rover which drove off.
The incident took place on February 19.
But police have said no arrests have been made and officers have exhausted all lines of enquiry.
