No evidence of attempted child abduction, Great Yarmouth police say.

Police in Great Yarmouth investigating an allegation of attempted child abduction have found no evidence of any criminal offences.

A statement posted on the constabulary’s Facebook page on Tuesday (February 26) sought to dispel the rumours circulating on social media in recent weeks that children have been approached by strangers in the seaside town.

Earlier this week police confirmed a report had been received on Sunday (February 24) of an incident on King Street.

They have since said they spoke with the person who made the report.

The police said: “After speaking to the complainant, and following a review of CCTV in a bid to establish the circumstances, officers have found no evidence of any criminal offences of any nature being committed.”

The police further stated they were “aware of ongoing rumours of attempted child abductions in the town and would like to reassure residents that these remain unsubstantiated”.

The statement was a move to allay the fears expressed on social media in recent weeks that children have been approached by strangers.

The police said: “We do take incidents such as these seriously and would encourage people to report them in the first instance to Norfolk Police.”

A hotel in the town also responded to the rumours, putting out a statement defending its guests after more claims of people being approached by them in the town.

On February 11 a manager of the Sea Princess Hotel on North Drive had said the guests were extremely well-behaved and not paid by the government to stay in the hotel.

“They pay themselves. They work. They are extremely tidy and respectful to our accommodation.

“We are happy with these residents and we will be happy to provide accommodation to these people for as long as they need it,” the post said.