No further action after police called to 'altercation' at high school

No further action is being taken after police were called to what they described as an 'altercation' between two pupils at a Norfolk high school.

The incident happened on May 17 and also saw an ambulance crew head to Flegg High Ormiston Academy, part of the Ormiston Academies Trust, in Somerton Road, Martham, near Great Yarmouth.

Police said at the time they were responding to reports of an altercation between two pupils.

Video footage of the incident shared with this newspaper showed the incident that drew the emergency response as other students crowded round, some shouting encouragement.

In the aftermath the ambulance service was called and it is understood they alerted the police and treated a teenager at the scene who was then taken to hospital.

A spokesman for the school said it was launching an investigation into the incident which was "completely against the high standards and expectations of the academy."

The teenager was not thought to have sustained any injuries.