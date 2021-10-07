News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

James Bond shakes and stirs at Great Yarmouth cinema box office

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 11:49 AM October 7, 2021   
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27 Undated handout file photo issued by Danjaq, LLC/MGM of Daniel

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die - Credit: PA

The manager of a Great Yarmouth cinema has said that the latest James Bond movie - No Time To Die - is proving to be the biggest blockbuster since before the pandemic.

Derren Hodges, general manager of The ARC cinema, said: "“We’re really excited to have the first major blockbuster release in a long time.

"It looks and sounds absolutely stunning on our 4K screens."

The cinema hosted a special midnight launch of the Hollywood blockbuster on Thursday, September 30.

Derren Hodges, Manager of The ARC Cinema in Great Yarmouth which is welcoming people back in again.

Derren Hodges, general manager of The ARC cinema in Great Yarmouth, says No Time To Die is the biggest blockbuster since before the pandemic. - Credit: Archant 2021

Mr Hodges commented: "Judging by the turnout had at yesterday’s midnight screening, this is certain to our biggest blockbuster this year. 

You may also want to watch:

"So come and enjoy this five-star film in the luxury of our £2 million newly refurbished cinema."

The ARC continues to follow Covid regulations, including social distancing between groups and enhanced cleaning.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man fears being 'crippled for life' after seafront hate attack
  2. 2 Council purchase of former carpet shop complete after 20 years empty
  3. 3 New Lidl supermarket planned for former college site
  1. 4 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
  2. 5 'Squatter' couple's planning bid to use patch of land as private garden
  3. 6 Penthouse flats plan revealed for former pub site
  4. 7 Two former Norfolk police officers due in court over indecent images
  5. 8 'Times are hard' - Yarmouth reacts to Universal Credit deduction
  6. 9 'Bad now and going to get worse' - Food bank fears as bills mount
  7. 10 Woman in mobility scooter verbally abused by Ford Focus driver

The cinema has eight showings of the movie on Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 viewings on Wednesday and 11 on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit The ARC cinema website.

Arc Cinema Yarmouth

The ARC Cinema has over 50 showings of No Time To Die over the next week. - Credit: Arc Cinema

Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gorleston Christmas light switch on.

Christmas

New Christmas market to be held in Gorleston's 'hidden gem'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews rescued residents from a blaze which broke out at a flat in Magnolia Green, Gorleston.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People rescued from flat fire in Gorleston

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The annual Easter Fair in Great Yarmouth Market Place, April 2015. The event has been cancelled due

Easter Fair: New October date and location draws concerns

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A row over static caravans at the Beauchamps Arms is continuing to rumble on

New twist in Broads pub caravan row as prosecution is withdrawn

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon