James Bond shakes and stirs at Great Yarmouth cinema box office
- Credit: PA
The manager of a Great Yarmouth cinema has said that the latest James Bond movie - No Time To Die - is proving to be the biggest blockbuster since before the pandemic.
Derren Hodges, general manager of The ARC cinema, said: "“We’re really excited to have the first major blockbuster release in a long time.
"It looks and sounds absolutely stunning on our 4K screens."
The cinema hosted a special midnight launch of the Hollywood blockbuster on Thursday, September 30.
Mr Hodges commented: "Judging by the turnout had at yesterday’s midnight screening, this is certain to our biggest blockbuster this year.
"So come and enjoy this five-star film in the luxury of our £2 million newly refurbished cinema."
The ARC continues to follow Covid regulations, including social distancing between groups and enhanced cleaning.
The cinema has eight showings of the movie on Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 viewings on Wednesday and 11 on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit The ARC cinema website.