Councillors fail in call for 'silent fireworks' at seaside events

Published: 10:43 AM July 23, 2021

A motion by Labour councillors calling for noisy fireworks to be banned from events on council land has been defeated.

Labour councillors at Great Yarmouth Borough Council (GYBC) proposed the motion at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday evening.

The motion called on GYBC to only use noise-free or low noise fireworks at organised displays on its land and to write to sellers encouraging quiet firework sales.

Kerry Robinson-Payne, Nelson Ward councillor, said fireworks can bring enjoyment but cause problems and fear in people and animals.

Kerry Robinson-Payne, deputy mayor of Great Yarmouth Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

"There are many vulnerable members of our community that are petrified by the loud noises fireworks make, such as the elderly, those who live alone, those that suffer from PTSD and mental health disorders as well as some children and adults with learning difficulties," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"These people can be very distressed by the noise and many have to suffer in silence on their own.

"Fireworks can be a source of fear and distress for many animals (including pet animals, farm livestock and wildlife)."

Conservative councillor, Daniel Candon, said he appreciated that not everyone likes fireworks and they can be dangerous, but added: "However, I'm not sure a silent firework actually exists.

"A firework need some explosive content to be set off.

"We then to come to low noise fireworks, I understand that the distress excessively noisy fireworks can cause to pets, livestock and wildlife.

"This is one of the reasons there is a noise limit of 120 decibels on fireworks, which is in line with the current fireworks act 2003."

Mr Candon added that a council officer had told him enforcement would be tricky and resource-intensive.

Trevor Wainwright, leader of the Labour group on the council, said there are a "huge number" of fireworks that do not have to make a noise or be as loud, including rockets.

Ms Robinson-Payne added it was not about being "killjoys" but showing where the council could be active and ahead, and only applied to events on GYBC land.

The motion was defeated.