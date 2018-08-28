Search

Final call for nominations to OPEN Youth Trust awards

PUBLISHED: 18:19 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:19 27 December 2018

Norfolk Youth Awards 2018 at OPEN, Norwich. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Copyright 2018

A final call has been issued for nominations to the OPEN Youth Trust (OPEN) Youth Awards to celebrate the achievements of young people in the county.

Members of the public, local organisations, schools and youth groups are invited to nominate young people who they feel deserve recognition for their efforts.

They need to be aged between 11-19 years of age (or up to 25 years for those with additional needs) and living in Norfolk.

Young people can be nominated for one or more of the following categories:

-Community

-Sport (Individual)

-Team of the Year

-Arts

-Charity

-Entrepreneur

-Perseverance

-Momentum Volunteer Award

-Education

In particular, OPEN are looking for nominations for any young entrepreneurs to join Abigail Davis who won this category in 2018.

Abigail seized the gap in the market for healthy cakes and set up her baking business “Maple and Muffins”.

They are also looking for nominations for any young person, like last year’s winner Kiera-Lea Lain who delivered an outstanding level of charity work for Nelson Journey, the charity that helped following the death of her father.

John Gordon-Saker, CEO for OPEN said: “It is important that we recognise the impact our young people make, as they are the key to the future of the region and these awards are great opportunity for the local community to do just that”.

The closing date for nomination is midnight on Monday, December 31, and nominations can either by made opennorwich.org.uk/whats-on/norfolk-youth-awards-nomination-form/ or by picking up a nomination form from OPEN’s Box Office or café.

The awards will then be judged by an independent panel of judges and Joe Crowley, Ambassador for OPEN and presenter of The One Show and Countryfile will host the Awards ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, April 24 2019.

