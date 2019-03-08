Three people hospitalised after A143 crash

Three people were taken to hospital after a crash on the A143 in Fritton on October 31. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

Emergency services were called to Fritton on Thursday (October 31) after 2pm to reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

Two ambulances and East Anglian Air Ambulance rushed to the scene at the A143/Beccles Road.

Two men and a woman suffered minor injuries and were taken by road ambulance to James Paget Hospital.

Norfolk Police said Somerleyton Road was closed for some time.

Two fire engines from Gorleson and one from Great Yarmouth also attended the scene.

