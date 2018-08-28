Search

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:32 22 November 2018

Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Dawn Collins and Julie Cave, both Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) board members will take up secondment positions at the county’s community healthcare trust and sustainability and transformation partnership (STP) respectively.

While Rebecca Driver, who headed up communications for the STP and was director of communications at Great Yarmouth and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, will move to NSFT.

It comes as the latest inspection report into NSFT is due to be published soon, but a spokesman insisted this was not connected to that, or to the early departure of the trust’s chair this week.

Mrs Cave, managing director and former interim chief executive at NSFT, will take up her long-term secondment at the STP next month, as interim chief operating officer.

Mrs Cave initially applied for the permanent chief executive role at NSFT but confirmed in March she had pulled out of the process and Antek Lejk was appointed to the position.

Mrs Collins, deputy chief nurse at NSFT, has joined Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCHC) on a part-time secondment.

She will work there until Spring, spending up to two days a week to provide additional capacity to enable Anna Morgan, director of nursing and quality, to carry out work for the STP.

Ms Driver started at NSFT on November 20 and will be in the post of interim director of corporate affairs and communications for 12 months.

On Tuesday it was announced NSFT’s chairman Gary Page leaving his post with immediate effect.

Mr Page was due to leave early next year when he term in office comes to an end but he left early to make way for a new leadership team.

Mr Page, who joined NSFT as a non-executive director in 2012, said: “I believe it is in the best interests of the trust for me to make way now so that those who are going to be part of the new leadership team can take forward the work that needs to be done to address the challenges which continue to face the trust.”

