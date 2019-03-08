Time for a dip! Two-thirds of region's coastal waters rated 'excellent'

Two thirds of the regions waters have been rated as excellent - the cleanest rating by the Environment Agency. Pictured - Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

With two-thirds of the region’s waters being rated as ‘excellent’, the only question families heading to the beach will have to ask themselves is if they want a stroll along Cromer pier or fancy a visit to Great Yarmouth’s market after enjoying a swim in the sea.

The findings published by the Environment Agency show that 12 out of 18 bathing spots across Norfolk and Waveney have been classified as 'excellent' - the cleanest rating.

The classifications are based on readings taken over the last four bathing seasons, from 2015 to 2018.

Across the borough of Great Yarmouth, all six of its inshore waters in Hemsby, Caister, Great Yarmouth and Hopton were rated as 'excellent'.

The south end of Great Yarmouth beach which has been rated as 'excellent'. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR The south end of Great Yarmouth beach which has been rated as 'excellent'. Picture: JAIME-LEA TAYLOR

In north Norfolk five of its six spots have been awarded the cleanest rating with Wells rated as 'sufficient' - the minimum standard.

Community protection manager at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Jason Williams, said: “As Norfolk's top coastal resort, thousands of people will flock to our beautiful coastline this Easter holidays, and our excellent bathing water quality is just another reason to choose the Great Yarmouth borough for your seaside break.

“While it's still a bit too cold for all but the hardiest people to actually swim in the sea, we're so proud that visitors can go for a little Easter paddle in the shallows, with the full assurance that our water is of the highest, cleanest quality in England.

“As a council, we operate a dedicated beach-cleaning service and also support beach litter-pick events led by dedicated volunteers.”

Cromer's promenade, town centre and pier Photo Getty Images Cromer's promenade, town centre and pier Photo Getty Images

In Lowestoft, the waters to the north and south of Claremont Pier were both rated as 'good'.

The bathing water in Heacham and Hunstanton's main beach were rated as 'sufficient' while the water in 'old' Hunstanton was recorded as 'good'.

Leader of the Labour group at Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Trevor Wainwright, was delighted to see the borough's waters rank among the best in the region.

He said: “It is great news for the borough. The beaches are one of our main attractions so the findings are really good.

“I hope everyone can benefit from the news and would urge people to give the borough's offerings a try.”