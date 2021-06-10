News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Will Gorleston's splashpad open this summer?

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:30 PM June 10, 2021   
FLASHBACK: Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018.

Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. Current plans are that it will reopen in July.

Coronavirus forced one of Gorleston seafront's most popular attractions to close last summer.

But will the splashpad reopen this year?

Current plans are that it will, with its fountains scheduled to fire up again on Thursday, July 1.

The success of the splash pad in Gorleston is bringing a new commercial opportunity the council is l

The £300,000 free-to-use Gorleston splashpad opened in August 2018. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The splashpad doesn’t usually open for seven days a week until the school summer holidays begin, so the opening times from that date will initially be weekends only.

Use of the seaside site will also be aligned with any government restrictions in place at the time.

You may also want to watch:

In previous years, the splashpad has closed in September, two weeks after children normally return to school.

Gorleston splashpad.

Gorleston splashpad.

The £300,000 free-to-use attraction, which features fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water, opened in August 2018, replacing a 1960’s built paddling pool that was deemed to have had its day.

Thousands of children enjoyed it during that summer's heatwave.



