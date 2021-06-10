Will Gorleston's splashpad open this summer?

Published: 2:30 PM June 10, 2021

Gorleston splashpad when it opened in August 2018. Current plans are that it will reopen in July. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

Coronavirus forced one of Gorleston seafront's most popular attractions to close last summer.

But will the splashpad reopen this year?

Current plans are that it will, with its fountains scheduled to fire up again on Thursday, July 1.

The £300,000 free-to-use Gorleston splashpad opened in August 2018. - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The splashpad doesn’t usually open for seven days a week until the school summer holidays begin, so the opening times from that date will initially be weekends only.

Use of the seaside site will also be aligned with any government restrictions in place at the time.

In previous years, the splashpad has closed in September, two weeks after children normally return to school.

Gorleston splashpad. Photo: Lauren De Boise - Credit: Lauren De Boise

The £300,000 free-to-use attraction, which features fountain sprays, jet streams and buckets of tipping water, opened in August 2018, replacing a 1960’s built paddling pool that was deemed to have had its day.

