News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News

Norfolk Blood Bikers touring the county to celebrate a decade of service

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:39 PM September 29, 2021   
Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Monday, February 15.

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Saturday, October 2. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

A Norfolk-based voluntary group dedicated to transporting life saving resources from hospitals across the region, will be celebrating their tenth anniversary on Saturday, October 2.

Norfolk Blood Bikes, an organisation which moves blood, medical samples and breast milk between hospitals across East Anglia, are celebrating their first decade of operation with a special tour of the county.

The tour will begin in Thetford and end at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on Saturday afternoon.

After the tour concludes, volunteers will be led to Great Yarmouth seafront by Norfolk Blood Bike's chair, Sean Moore, and hospital liaison officer, Bill Farrow.

Bill Farrow, hospital liaison officer and blood biker.

Bill Farrow, hospital liaison officer and blood biker. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

Mr Farrow, a lifelong motorcyclist from Bungay, said: "We'll escort three riders who have been with us since day one to the Britannia Pier and we might give them a cup of tea and a bun for being good."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Farrow, 67, joined Norfolk Blood Bikes after he retired as a management consultant.

"I wanted to contribute to the community," Mr Farrow added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman suffered fractured eye socket after attack by partner
  2. 2 Inside Gorleston's 'secret garden' with no way in
  3. 3 Norfolk Broads' village in £150,000 bid to buy land at auction
  1. 4 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
  2. 5 Week's worth of fuel gone in hours at village filling station
  3. 6 Seaside restaurant hit with zero food hygiene rating
  4. 7 Case of man accused of murder of Gorleston woman is adjourned
  5. 8 'You could not care less' - Angry scenes at council meeting
  6. 9 New Yarmouth mayor and deputy elected amid opposition anger
  7. 10 Missing man last seen in Great Yarmouth

"I thought I'd have a go and here I am seven years later."

Mr Farrow volunteers on four night shifts a month, working from 7pm until 7am.

"When the phone rings, you've got ten minutes to go from nothing to collecting an urgent sample and taking it to Norwich or Addenbrookes," Mr Farrow, 67, said.

"We transport anything that's urgent or would benefit a patient outside of Monday to Friday 9 to 5.

"There is no emergency transport for these things.

"We are it."

‘Red Army’ and ‘Red Army Too’ at the Norfolk and Norwich University HospitaL. Picture SERV Norfolk B

‘Red Army’ and ‘Red Army Too’ at the Norfolk and Norwich University HospitaL. Picture SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Blood Bikers also provide nightly blood stocks to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"It's pretty diverse," said Mr Farrow.

In their first year, Norfolk Blood Bikers responded to 80 calls.

In 2020, the team did over 3,000 runs - not missing a single job during the pandemic.

"We kept going through the pandemic," Mr Farrow said.

"We never stopped, even when we didn't know if it was safe or not."

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Monday, February 15.

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Saturday, October 2. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

The group began operations with two second-hand bikes.

Today, they operate using 12 motorbikes and four cars.

Mr Farrow said: "Norfolk Blood Bikes survives on the generosity of others."

Jade Martin, Great Yarmouth Borough councillor for Central and Northgate Ward, said Norfolk Blood Bikes was "a fantastic organisation with such committed and dedicated volunteers who’ve saved many lives, we are so lucky to have them.

"There is not enough thanks to give to them and how amazing they choose to end their celebration here in Great Yarmouth."

For information on the event, volunteering or donations, visit their website or Facebook page.

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates 10 year anniversary.

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates 10 year anniversary. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Breckland councillors have raised concerns about Serco bin staff

Bin collection days to change across Great Yarmouth area

Anthony Carroll

person
The Star Hotel Great Yarmouth

New twist in Star Hotel saga as it changes hands for just £1,000

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

See inside new homes taking shape at former Pontins holiday park

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile. Seaside towns need to find creative ways to challenge deprivation acco

Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon