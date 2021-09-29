Norfolk Blood Bikers touring the county to celebrate a decade of service

Published: 2:39 PM September 29, 2021

A Norfolk-based voluntary group dedicated to transporting life saving resources from hospitals across the region, will be celebrating their tenth anniversary on Saturday, October 2.

Norfolk Blood Bikes, an organisation which moves blood, medical samples and breast milk between hospitals across East Anglia, are celebrating their first decade of operation with a special tour of the county.

The tour will begin in Thetford and end at the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) on Saturday afternoon.

After the tour concludes, volunteers will be led to Great Yarmouth seafront by Norfolk Blood Bike's chair, Sean Moore, and hospital liaison officer, Bill Farrow.

Bill Farrow, hospital liaison officer and blood biker. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

Mr Farrow, a lifelong motorcyclist from Bungay, said: "We'll escort three riders who have been with us since day one to the Britannia Pier and we might give them a cup of tea and a bun for being good."

Mr Farrow, 67, joined Norfolk Blood Bikes after he retired as a management consultant.

"I wanted to contribute to the community," Mr Farrow added.

"I thought I'd have a go and here I am seven years later."

Mr Farrow volunteers on four night shifts a month, working from 7pm until 7am.

"When the phone rings, you've got ten minutes to go from nothing to collecting an urgent sample and taking it to Norwich or Addenbrookes," Mr Farrow, 67, said.

"We transport anything that's urgent or would benefit a patient outside of Monday to Friday 9 to 5.

"There is no emergency transport for these things.

"We are it."

‘Red Army’ and ‘Red Army Too’ at the Norfolk and Norwich University HospitaL. Picture SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes. - Credit: Archant

Norfolk Blood Bikers also provide nightly blood stocks to the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"It's pretty diverse," said Mr Farrow.

In their first year, Norfolk Blood Bikers responded to 80 calls.

In 2020, the team did over 3,000 runs - not missing a single job during the pandemic.

"We kept going through the pandemic," Mr Farrow said.

"We never stopped, even when we didn't know if it was safe or not."

Norfolk Blood Bikes celebrates its 10 year anniversary on Saturday, October 2. - Credit: Norfolk Blood Bikes

The group began operations with two second-hand bikes.

Today, they operate using 12 motorbikes and four cars.

Mr Farrow said: "Norfolk Blood Bikes survives on the generosity of others."

Jade Martin, Great Yarmouth Borough councillor for Central and Northgate Ward, said Norfolk Blood Bikes was "a fantastic organisation with such committed and dedicated volunteers who’ve saved many lives, we are so lucky to have them.

"There is not enough thanks to give to them and how amazing they choose to end their celebration here in Great Yarmouth."

For information on the event, volunteering or donations, visit their website or Facebook page.