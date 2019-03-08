Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'We've paid our contributions' - Great Yarmouth woman led chants at pension protest

PUBLISHED: 16:07 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 14 June 2019

Joy Scott, 60, from Great Yarmouth, in London on June 6 at a protest against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Joy Scott, 60, from Great Yarmouth, in London on June 6 at a protest against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Archant

A Great Yarmouth woman led the chants at a protest in London over pension age changes.

Joy Scott, 60, was among a group of Norfolk women who went to the capital last week to show opposition to changes to the pension age which they say will leave thousands out of pocket.

Mrs Scott is one of the women, born in the 1950s, whose retirement age was raised from 60 to 66, so it is on a par with pension age for men.

She said she went to the protest to show her support for the two claimants who have taken the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to court, seeking a judicial review of how the government raised the age.

"We've paid our contributions," Mrs Scott said.

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

She added: "But because they forced through rising the state pension age, I find myself being one of the women badly affected by it."

Mrs Scott has worked for more than 40 years, since she was 15 years old, and for the last 20 years has worked in education as a pupil assessment officer.

She estimated the government's decision has cost her £45,000.

"While I was working I was still contributing to my pension," she said.

You may also want to watch:

"If it was a private pension it would be an absolute scandal."

Members from pension campaign group Norfolk Broads-PAIN (Pension Action In Norfolk) had travelled to London to support the Back to 60 group who were at the Royal Courts of Justice for a long awaited judicial review on how the government raised the pension age for women from 60 to 66.

The judges' decision will be announced in six to eight weeks time.

Mrs Scott said: "There was a fantastic atmosphere there, we tried to get into the court, but it was packed, but we made plenty of noise outside."

The Great Yarmouth woman led the chants and pointed at random members of the public to get them involved.

"I've still got a bit of a creaky voice," she said.

Norfolk Broads-PAIN shares news from all sources in a bid to keep its 200 members fully informed about the important changes affecting women born in the 1950 and 1960s.

Most Read

‘Not just another hotel’ - See inside Norfolk’s first beach-front Premier Inn and only Beefeater restaurant

Drone shots of the new seafront Premier Inn at Great Yarmouth's South Denes Picture: Premier Inn

Town centre manager says number of reasons why Primark hasn’t opened in Great Yarmouth

A petition to for a Primark to open in Great Yarmouth has more than 2,000 signatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Worrying and disturbing’ - Jail for man who left homeless woman for ‘dead’ in Great Yarmouth

Reece Finch. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Gone too soon’ - Tributes paid to popular Great Yarmouth trader

A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council.

Most Read

‘Not just another hotel’ - See inside Norfolk’s first beach-front Premier Inn and only Beefeater restaurant

Drone shots of the new seafront Premier Inn at Great Yarmouth's South Denes Picture: Premier Inn

Town centre manager says number of reasons why Primark hasn’t opened in Great Yarmouth

A petition to for a Primark to open in Great Yarmouth has more than 2,000 signatures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Patience is a virtue’ - Comeback on the cards for town’s cinema

Flashback picture of the Hollywood Cinema in Great Yarmouth, taken in 2004. Picture: Steve Parsons

‘Worrying and disturbing’ - Jail for man who left homeless woman for ‘dead’ in Great Yarmouth

Reece Finch. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘Gone too soon’ - Tributes paid to popular Great Yarmouth trader

A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council.

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

‘We’ve paid our contributions’ - Great Yarmouth woman led chants at pension protest

Joy Scott, 60, from Great Yarmouth, in London on June 6 at a protest against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

‘Unbelievable’ - Reports of vandalism at medieval Norfolk church

Police are investigating reports of criminal damage at Hopton ruined church. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘You can’t rely on them’ - commuters fed up with ‘frequent’ cancellations on busy train line

Commuters who use the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line say they are fed up with the regular cancellations. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘We need people to help protect the community’ - Norfolk fire station appeals for new firefighters

Acle fire station are appealing for new firefighters. Picture - from left, firefighter Gary Klimek and Acle station manager Stefan Rider. Picture: Stefan Rider

‘Gone too soon’ - Tributes paid to popular Great Yarmouth trader

A cortege of more than 40 scooters followed the funeral of Paul Hainsworth from his home in Caister on Thursday (June 13). Picture: Caister Parish Council.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists