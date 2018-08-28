Search

Advanced search

Could bowls be the next sport to get its own emoji?

PUBLISHED: 17:01 20 November 2018

World number one ranked indoor bowls player, Greg Harlow backed the decision to introduce the bowls emoji. Picture: Contributed

World number one ranked indoor bowls player, Greg Harlow backed the decision to introduce the bowls emoji. Picture: Contributed

Archant

American Football used cheerleaders, cricket turned to T20, and football had the short-lived Golden Goal.

Potters Resort in Hopton-on-sea have submitted a proposal to the Unicode Consortium - the body that decides what emojis will be created and added on to devices.Picture: ContributedPotters Resort in Hopton-on-sea have submitted a proposal to the Unicode Consortium - the body that decides what emojis will be created and added on to devices.Picture: Contributed

And now the classic British sport of bowls is looking to add its own modernising touch of razzle-dazzle to bring in more fans - by getting its own emoji.

The move has been sparked by iconic bowls venue Potters Resort, in Hopton-on-sea, which has submitted a proposal to the Unicode Consortium - the body that decides what emojis will be created and added on to devices.

Sports such as swimming, golf and martial arts have already been introduced to the selection of 2,823 symbols.

But despite being played by more than 400,000 people in England and considered as an official Commonwealth Games sport, a bowls emoji is yet to be added to the list of icons.

Ahead of the Indoor Bowls Championships in January next year, John Potter, the managing director of Potters Resort, said: “We have submitted a proposal to the Unicode Consortium for a new emoji, because bowls is a sport loved and played by so many people and all different ages around the world.

“It is one of Britain’s quintessential sports and there’s not many other sports where an 80-year-old can beat a 21-year-old.”

Mr Potter said, “Bowls is as popular as ever and having an emoji would endorse this.”

World number one ranked indoor bowls player, Greg Harlow, backed the decision to introduce the bowls emoji.

Mr Harlow said: “As someone who has enjoyed playing bowls since the age of 11, it would be incredible to have the sport represented with an emoji.

“There is a common perception that bowls is just played by pensioners, but people only have to turn on the TV to watch the Indoor Bowls Championships to know that this is not the case.

“A bowls emoji could really help give the sport a makeover and an appreciation with the younger generation.”

The Unicode Consortium is a non-profit organisation made up of five committees who update, revise and review requests for new emoji characters.

Stephen Lowe, of group JustGroup said: “We speak to hundreds of bowls fans and players at the Championships every year and they all tell us how passionate they are about the sport, and the majority of these are also on Facebook and Twitter.

“We would love to see a bowls emoji added because it is such a sociable and fun game, and is loved by so many people,” Mr Lowe said.

What is an emoji?

An emoji is an icon, expression or image which are used in texts, emails or on social media.

With 2,823 symbols and counting, the small digital images can depict facial expressions, animals, common objects, places and types of weather.

Since they were launched in 1999 by Japanese artist Shigetaka Kurita, they have catapulted into the digital world and come to represent a new language.

This year in June, more than 150 new emoji icons were introduced as a result of the new Unicode 11.0 system.

The new update included a number of new animals such as a hippo, kangaroo and a parrot were added to the exclusive group.

Sports such as softball, a handful of crustaceans and new expressions were also added to the list.

The highlight of the last update was the long-awaited inclusion red and silver hair.

Topic Tags:

Other News

Bomb disposal team called out after object found on beach

09:32 David Bale
A Second World War oxygen tank was found on a beach north of Sea Palling. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

The bomb disposal team was called out after a object was found on a beach north of Sea Palling in north Norfolk.

‘I cried until I couldn’t cry any more’ - student nurses head to Westminster in funding fight

09:31 Abigail Nicholson
A member of nursing staff dispensing drugs from a trolley on a ward. Picture: David Jones/PA Wire

Student nurses from East Anglia will meet members of parliament at Westminster today ahead of a debate which will discuss the future of nurse education funding.

Updated A47 lane reopened after two vehicle crash

Yesterday, 19:52 Abigail Nicholson
A crash has closed one lane of the A47 near Blofield Picture: Denise Bradley

The A47 has been cleared after a two vehicle car crash.

What’s it like living on Yarmouth’s Middlegate estate?

Yesterday, 18:07 Liz coates
Great Yarmouth's Middlegate estate is in line for a multi-million pound transformation Picture: Liz Coates

An historic Great Yarmouth housing estate is in line for a multi-million pound makeover which will improve housing for more than 1,000 people and hopefully build new homes for a few more.

Most Read

Video People ‘too scared’ to go out in Great Yarmouth town centre after dark

Yesterday, 17:05 Marc Betts
A man was filmed with a knife in Great Yarmouth. Picutre: Submitted

Business owners have warned that people are too scared to go onto a town centre street amid fears of a rise in violence at weekends.

Read more
Twitter

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Mon, 12:33 Joseph Norton
A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

A road rage incident in Great Yarmouth saw a man leave his car and try and get into another driver’s car when it was stopped at traffic lights.

Read more

Wanted woman arrested in Great Yarmouth

Mon, 15:17 Joseph Norton
Georgia Sugden. Picture: Norfolk Police

A woman who was wanted by police on recall to prison has been found in Great Yarmouth.

Read more
Norfolk Police

Man twice stamped on ex-partner’s head in horror attack

Yesterday, 07:17 Christine Cunningham
Jason Charles was jailed for 27 months for ABH. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

A woman thought she was going to die as her ex-partner stamped on her head twice and broke her nose, a court heard.

Read more
Norwich Crown Court

Emergency services called to town centre as lamp post catches fire

Mon, 17:24 Joseph Norton
Emergency services were called to King Street as a disused lamp post caught fire. Picture: Joe Norton

Emergency services were called to Great Yarmouth town centre after a disused lamp post caught fire on Monday afternoon.

Read more
Rescue Service

Local Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy