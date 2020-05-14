£12,330 boost for coronavirus relief work in Great Yarmouth

A grant of almost £13,000 will help Great Yarmouth’s Salvation Army provide food for the community during the coronavirus lockdown.

The donation, from the Norfolk Community Foundation, and made through the Covid-19 Local Resilience Fund, will fund takeaway lunches, food for the foodbank and the food parcel delivery service operated by The Salvation Army for three months.

Katerina Lennox, major, said: “The covid-19 pandemic is the worst public health crisis we have ever faced. We have worked hard to ensure our referral foodbank and community lunch operate albeit in adapted manner which protects our team and residents during this crisis.

“To support the most vulnerable we are now providing a foodbank and takeaway meals via adapted electronic referrals from partner agencies. Currently we are providing 75 takeaway lunches per week and over 120 households receive weekly food parcels,” she said.

For further information on applying for funding go to Norfolk Community Foundation’s website: www.norfolkfoundation.com























