Search

Advanced search

Cannabis found during search of house

PUBLISHED: 15:38 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 18 November 2019

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

Archant

Cannabis has been seized from a house in a coastal town.

Police carried out a search on Monday (November 18) at a house in Gorleston.

The officers, from the town and Great Yarmouth, were acting on foot of a search warrant obtained at court.

The search resulted in a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin being seized from the address.

PC 561 Dashwood said: "We take the public's concerns around illegal drug activity very seriously and will look to take action as soon as we are able to."

If you have any information in regards to illegal drug activity you can contact Norfolk Police via 101 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Village threatened by sea could receive £75,000

Hemsby Marrams in March 2018 (top image) and May 2018 (bottom image) Photo: Mike Page

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘It’s important you take steps to deter thieves’ - police warn residents following burglary

A house in Station Road, Ormesby was burgled at the weekend. Picture: Google Maps

‘He was the life and soul’ - Tributes paid to local football legend

Jimmy Landamore with his granddaughter, Phoebe, and wife, Kim. Picture: Supplied by the family

‘Improved mapping’ reveals swathes of region at greater risk of flooding by 2050

Climate Central says new data shows more areas of the region could be at risk than previously feared by 2050 Picture: Climate Central

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Cannabis found during search of house

Police have found cannabis during a search of a house in Gorleston. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police.

‘Super excited’ - New clinic opens in coastal town

Richard Morford, 38, pictured in the middle, will run a new physiotherapy clinic on Estcourt Road in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Richard Morford.

Sports bar to host snooker legends

Spencer's sports bar in Great Yarmouth will host snooker legends Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor on Thursday. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Taxi driver David Thompson's Toyota Avensis was badly damaged when a brick was thrown at car on the A143. Picture: David Thompson

Nearly half of Norfolk and Waveney’s election candidates do not live in the seats they hope to win

Almost half of the Norfolk and Waveney candidates do not live in the constituencies they are hoping to be elected in. Pic: Ian Burt.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists