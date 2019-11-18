Cannabis found during search of house

Cannabis has been seized from a house in a coastal town.

Officers from Gorleston & Great Yarmouth Team 1 & Gorleston SNT have today carried out a court search warrant in the Gorleston area resulting in a quantity of Herbal Cannabis & Cannabis Resin being seized from the address.#TeamPolice#PC228 pic.twitter.com/IQIUxbgi7o — Gt Yarmouth Police (@GYarmouthPolice) November 18, 2019

Police carried out a search on Monday (November 18) at a house in Gorleston.

The officers, from the town and Great Yarmouth, were acting on foot of a search warrant obtained at court.

The search resulted in a quantity of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin being seized from the address.

PC 561 Dashwood said: "We take the public's concerns around illegal drug activity very seriously and will look to take action as soon as we are able to."

If you have any information in regards to illegal drug activity you can contact Norfolk Police via 101 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

