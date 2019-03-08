Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ambulance staff borrowed chair from supermarket after theirs failed to inflate

PUBLISHED: 18:40 28 May 2019

The East of England Ambulance Service has been criticised by a Norfolk coroner over equipment failure and record keeping that could lead to future deaths. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

The East of England Ambulance Service has been criticised by a Norfolk coroner over equipment failure and record keeping that could lead to future deaths. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Archant Norfolk

A coroner has expressed concern over how an elderly man was taken to hospital after ambulance staff borrowed a chair from a supermarket when theirs failed to inflate.

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake has sent a 'prevention of future deaths' report to the chief executive of the East Anglian Ambulance Service . PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAYNorfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake has sent a 'prevention of future deaths' report to the chief executive of the East Anglian Ambulance Service . PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norfolk coroner Jacqueline Lake said a string of "matters for concern" which came to light during an inquest into the death of Robert Chandler was so serious other people could die.

Mr Chandler, 85, waited 50 minutes for an ambulance on September 24, 2018, after he suffered a collapsed lung (pneumothorax).

He died the next day in Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital.

An inquest into his death found he died of medical causes.

But the coroner was so concerned about some of the issues, she sent a prevention of future deaths report to the chief executive of the East of England Ambulance Service, saying equipment was not checked.

It has a legal duty to respond to the recommendations within 56 days.

Published on Sunday May 26 in the 'emergency services related deaths' category the report outlines "matters giving rise to concern" identified during Mr Chandler's inquest.

Mrs Lake said an inflatable chair intended to be used to lift Mr Chandler to the ambulance did not inflate properly so he was lifted underneath his arms and transferred to a chair borrowed from a local supermarket.

She said no pain relief was given and no safety straps were used.

Equipment, she said, should be checked by staff daily, adding: "The evidence is that this is not always done."

She also noted an electronic tablet was not sufficiently charged to record all the incident information, and that paper records were not adequately completed.

She said: "In my opinion action should be taken to prevent future deaths and I believe your organisation has the power to take such action.

"You are under a duty to respond to this report within 56 days of the date of this report.

"Your response must contain details of action taken or proposed to be taken, setting out the timetable for action.

"Otherwise you must explain why no action is proposed."

Mr Chandler's wife and son were also sent a copy of the report published on the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary website.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘We’ve lost a legend’ - Business in Norfolk town closes after 36 years

Joe's Tattoo Shop on Gorleston High Street has closed down. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

John Taylor, of Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, was reported missing on May 25 but has not been seen for a few weeks. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Students on overnight ‘lock-down’ while waiting to sit exams postponed by timetable clashes

Sixth form college staff in Norfolk say it is

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘We’ve lost a legend’ - Business in Norfolk town closes after 36 years

Joe's Tattoo Shop on Gorleston High Street has closed down. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Growing concern for missing man, 89, who has not been seen for weeks

John Taylor, of Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, was reported missing on May 25 but has not been seen for a few weeks. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Students on overnight ‘lock-down’ while waiting to sit exams postponed by timetable clashes

Sixth form college staff in Norfolk say it is

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 17 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Michael Cole

Trains delayed and cancelled because of swing bridge fault

The broadland village of Reedham on the River Yare in Norfolk. Reedham swing bridge. Picture: James Bass

Ambulance staff borrowed chair from supermarket after theirs failed to inflate

The East of England Ambulance Service has been criticised by a Norfolk coroner over equipment failure and record keeping that could lead to future deaths. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘We’re keen to get started’ - key planning decision keeps third river crossing on target for 2020

A view of what the Great Yarmouth third river crossing could look like Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists