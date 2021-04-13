Plea to find family of 38-year-old Great Yarmouth man
Published: 6:32 PM April 13, 2021
- Credit: ANTONY KELLY
The death of a 38-year-old man in Great Yarmouth has prompted a plea to find his next of kin.
Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to track down relatives of Virginijus Kelpsa.
Mr Kelpsa was born in Lithuania and lived at Regent Road, in Great Yarmouth.
He died on Wednesday, April 7, at the age of 38.
The coroner's service said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.
Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with information relating to Mr Kelpsa should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.
Most Read
- 1 Emergency services dealing with incident at inflatable on beach
- 2 Eight pints pulled in first three minutes as pub's 'happy hour' returns
- 3 Landmark seaside hotel serves 100 by midday as lockdown eases
- 4 'Heartbreak' as school wildlife garden attacked over Easter
- 5 Lockdown easing brings joy, smiles and hope on Great Yarmouth's Regent Road
- 6 Two men jailed for stealing 'laughing gas' from hospital
- 7 Our verdict on the new Giant Wheel on Great Yarmouth seafront
- 8 Months of resurfacing work on Norfolk's roads to start
- 9 The Last Post - knitted tribute to Prince Philip pops up in village
- 10 Cosmetic clinic's waiting list grows as clients want pre-lockdown looks