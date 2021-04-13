Plea to find family of 38-year-old Great Yarmouth man

Published: 6:32 PM April 13, 2021

Carrow House, the location of Norfolk Coroner's Court. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

The death of a 38-year-old man in Great Yarmouth has prompted a plea to find his next of kin.

Norfolk Coroner's Service is trying to track down relatives of Virginijus Kelpsa.

Mr Kelpsa was born in Lithuania and lived at Regent Road, in Great Yarmouth.

He died on Wednesday, April 7, at the age of 38.

The coroner's service said there were no suspicious circumstances that led to his death.

Despite carrying out extensive enquiries, no next-of-kin have been identified by the Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Kelpsa should contact the Coroner’s Office in Norwich on 01603 774773.