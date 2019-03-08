Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Councils call on utility companies to help tackle “ever-increasing burden” of coastal erosion

PUBLISHED: 17:09 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 08 March 2019

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Two councils on the Norfolk coast say they face an “ever-increasing burden” in tackling the impact of coastal erosion and have called on utility companies to help protect the country’s coastline.

Sarah Bütikofer leader of North Norfolk District Council, and Sheila Oxtoby chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, have signed a letter to Ministers which said it was “inequitable” that water, electricity and gas companies do not have to contribute to projects managing coastal erosion.

The letter addressed Rishi Sunak, the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, was sent by the leader of Scarborough Council Derek Bastiman, on Tuesday.

He urged the government to incentivise utility companies to help protect the areas which are most at risk.

The document, which has been co-signed by eight coastal authorities, highlights how hundreds of millions of pounds is spent annually by these councils, alongside the Environment Agency and the EU to safeguard communities against the impact of coastal erosion.

Teams clearing the debris from clifftop homes falling at Hemsby. Picture: Denise BradleyTeams clearing the debris from clifftop homes falling at Hemsby. Picture: Denise Bradley

It says: “Current legislation does not require utility companies to contribute to such work, although they are often direct beneficiaries with their infrastructure protected and safeguarded from the impacts of coastal erosion.”

Anglian Water said it welcomes the proposals and stated it has invested more than £8m in flood and coastal erosion projects in the east of England across the last five years.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We fully endorse the principle that utilities should contribute towards the costs of coastal protection where they have assets in vulnerable areas.

“In Heacham, we are contributing over £300,000 to the on-going Wash East beach nourishment work being undertaken by the borough council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk.”

Aerial view of Bacton coastline. Picture: Mike PageAerial view of Bacton coastline. Picture: Mike Page

Mr Bastiman has asked the government to commission a ‘National Coastal Erosion Resilience Review’ in order to instigate these proposals.

Gabion cages and hexagonal blocks are in place at Hemsby - one of Norfolk’s most at risk coastal villages - to manage erosion.

In north Norfolk, a multi-million pound scheme which aims to safeguard a three-and-a-half mile stretch of beach between the Bacton Gas Terminal and Walcott looks set to go ahead later on this year.

Policy manager at Energy UK - the trade association for the energy industry in Great Britain - India Redrup, said: “The energy sector is committed to tackling the impacts of climate change and ensuring the natural environment is sustainably conserved at the sites it develops and operates.”

The eight signatures came from: Stephen Parnaby OBE, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council; Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council; Ben Houchen, mayor of the Tees Valley; Sarah Bütikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council; Sheila Oxtoby, chief executive of Great Yarmouth Borough Council; Peter Jackson, leader of Northumberland County Council; Robert Waltham MBE, leader of North Lincolnshire Council; Sue Jeffrey, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found ‘safe and well’

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been found after being missing for almost two days.

Severe delays around Great Yarmouth following accident

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this evening. Photo: Archant

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Police called to incident at shopping park off A47

Police have been called to Gapton Hall Retail Park in Great Yarmouth.

Missing teenager from Great Yarmouth found ‘safe and well’

Aimee Charlton, 18, has been found after being missing for almost two days.

Severe delays around Great Yarmouth following accident

There are severe traffic delays in Great Yarmouth this evening. Photo: Archant

First look at designs for seafront’s new £26m leisure and water complex

An artist's impression of what the new centre on the Golden Mile could look like from the beach Picture:GYBC

New Costa could open at retail park

Police have been called to Gapton Hall retail park in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Great Yarmouth Town 5 Walsham le Willows 2: Bloaters turn on the style on memorable afternoon

Bloaters' substitute Sean Perfect nets his second and his side's fifth at The Wellesley Picture: STEVE WOOD

Councils call on utility companies to help tackle “ever-increasing burden” of coastal erosion

North Norfolk District Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council have urged utility companies to help them tackle the 'ever-increasing burden' of coastal erosion. Pictured - Clifftop homes at risk on the Hemsby Coastline. Picture: Denise Bradley

How well do you know the biggest shows on TV? ITV boss says being well-watched is the new well-read

Tv programme Killing Eve. Picture: Robert Viglasky

Plan for 13 new houses on old Gorleston factory site approved

The Florida Group at Bells Marsh Road, Gorleston. With Norwich story. Picture: Bill Darnell Copy: For : EDP ©EDPpics 2004 Tel: (01603) 772434

Sign warning Norfolk road unsuitable for HGVs knocked down by HGV, councillor says

A sign on Church Lane in Belton advising that the narrow road is not suitable for HGVs was knocked down by a HGV, a member of the local parish council, Ken Botwright, has said.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists