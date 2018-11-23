Search

Fears proposed cabinet system could lead to another “incinerator debacle”

PUBLISHED: 21:00 26 November 2018

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group at Norfolk County Council.

Archant

Concerns that a proposed new system of working at County Hall could lead to a similar “debacle” as the aborted incinerator plan have been raised.

Norfolk County Council is exploring moving from a committee system to an executive cabinet model from May 2019.

However, at a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee, the leaders of both the main opposition groups expressed their reservations.

Steve Morphew, leader of the Labour group, said he feared the system - if brought in - could increase the risk of similar costly mishaps as the aborted plans for an incinerator in King’s Lynn.

Dan Roper, leader of the Liberal Democrat group, added: “We are at risk of bringing in a system that is only in the interests of one part of the council.”

There were also concerns raised the model would allow more decisions to be made behind closed doors.

However, council leader Andrew Proctor said: “Do you honestly believe I would allow this to happen?”

After committee members voted the proposals through, they will now go before full council next month.

