Road in seaside village to close for two nights

A stretch of Lowestoft Road in Hopton will close for two nights on February 8 and 9. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A road in a seaside village will close for two nights for maintenance work.

The job, to be carried out by Norfolk County Council, will see resurfacing of Lowestoft Road in Hopton and is scheduled to take place on February 8 and 9.

The stretch of the road from its junction with the A47 roundabout to the junction with Station Road will be closed, except for access, from 8pm to 6am on both nights.

Motorists are advised that an alternative route is via Corton.

