A sinkhole has damaged a road in Gorleston.

The opening appeared on Baker Street on Sunday (February 23) prompting concerns for safety.

Norfolk County Council has placed barriers around the hole.

A council spokesperson said: "We've closed the road for safety reasons, we've contacted utilities companies and the cause of the problem will be investigated."

