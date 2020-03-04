Double mini roundabout plans postponed after local backlash

A plan to put a double mini roundabout in Gorleston has been postponed. Picture: Google Maps. Archant

A contentious plan to put a double mini roundabout in Gorleston has been postponed after opposition from the local community.

Roadworks at the junction of Church Lane, Shrublands Way, Crab Lane and Magdalen Way had been due to begin in mid-March - but the job was put on hold after a petition demanding Norfolk County Council scrap the plan received more than 1,500 signatures.

A spokesperson said the county council had "received a number of concerns from key stakeholders about the proposed scheme and have therefore decided to postpone the start of construction".

"This will allow us to work through the issues raised, carry out some further consultation with residents and other stakeholders and hopefully find a solution that is supported locally by all," the council said.

Chris Speed, head of operations at First Bus Eastern Counties, said the company was "pleased" with the postponement.

Three weeks ago he met officials at County Hall where he put across the company's point of view the junction would be "dangerous", he said.

While there is need for a better pedestrian crossing, he added, the main concern was that a bus navigating the twin mini roundabouts would have to go over the middle of the junction.

Mr Speed said he received an email from a council official stating there will be no work for at least three months.

He also praised Jamie Skinner, 22, who set up the petition.

"It brought the issue into the public eye," he said.

Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, said his concern was how buses would negotiate the proposed junction.

"It needs to be the right scheme," he said, adding: "I'm glad we're getting back for consultation and hopefully more people will put their thoughts forward."

The proposed roadworks, which the council had said would ease traffic flow, would have seen two roundabouts as well as two new combined pedestrian and cycle crossings.

A post on social media announcing the postponement was met with positive comments.

Marlene Delay commented, "Most people could not see a problem and we all feel the lights are sufficient," while Pauline Porter declared, "Power to the people."