Nurseries which closed their doors to re-open

PUBLISHED: 12:56 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 11 December 2019

The Priory Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

The Priory Centre in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

Six nurseries which shut when the trust which ran them went into liquidation will re-open.

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth will reopen on December 12. Picture: GoogleMapsThe Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth will reopen on December 12. Picture: GoogleMaps

The nurseries will open their doors again on Thursday (December 12) after Norfolk County Council set up a new company called NCC Nurseries Limited to run them.

Staff previously employed at the facilities by the Great Yarmouth Community Trust have been offered employment with the new company.

It is anticipated parents will be able to access the same nursery provision hours for their children as previously.

The trust called in the liquidators on November 28, leaving hundreds of children without childcare places when its six Norfolk nurseries closed.

The affected nurseries are: Priory Day Nursery, Peggotty Nursery, Calthorpe Nursery, and Willow Day Nursery all in Great Yarmouth, Seagulls Day Nursery in Gorleston and Filby Nursery.

Sarah Jones, Norfolk County Council's Director of Commissioning, Partnerships and Resources for Children's Services, said: "We are really pleased to have played our part in bringing this nursery provision back for the Great Yarmouth community. We know it is a valued and key part of the community for children and parents."

While the nurseries are being re-established, cooked lunches will not be available so parents will need to provide their child with a packed lunch.

Anyone with concerns about this should contact the county council.

Parents will need to register their children with NCC Nurseries Limited on Thursday.

As it is a new company, every child will need to be newly registered at their re-opened nursery so all the personal details are recorded in order to keep children safe, meet their needs, and keep parents fully informed about their child's progress.

Registration forms will be available at the nurseries on Thursday and are also available to download at www.norfolk.gov.uk/gyctparents

You may also want to watch:

To register children, nursery staff will require proof of identity and age (e.g. child's birth certificate) and if available the child's red book.

Further queries can be emailed to the individual nurseries on the following addresses:

- info@calthorpenursery.org.uk

- info@peggottynursery.org.uk

- info@priorydaynursery.org.uk

- info@willowdaynursery.org.uk

- info@seagullsdaynursery.org.uk

- info@littleblossomsnursery.org.uk

Any parents unable to find the information they need can contact the Norfolk County Council Family Information Service by email at fis@norfolk.gov.uk or on 01603 306300.

