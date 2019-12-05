Nurseries which closed their doors could re-open within days

The Priory Centre closed following the collapse of the Great Yarmouth Community Trust Picture: Liz Coates Archant

Nurseries which shut when the trust which ran them went into liquidation will start re-opening within days.

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

And jobs have been offered to dozens of staff who worked for Great Yarmouth Community Trust, after Norfolk County Council created companies to get them re-opened.

The trust called in the liquidators last week, leaving hundreds of children without childcare places when its six Norfolk nurseries closed.

More than 50 job offers have been made to staff who worked in the nurseries, following employment sessions this week and more than 80 parents attended drop-in sessions in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Sarah Jones, Norfolk County Council's director of commissioning, partnerships and resources for children's services, said: "We understand it's a difficult time for staff and families, which is why we have been working to get the nurseries and school open again as quickly as possible.

Ladybird Day Care at Kirkley Children's Centre in Lowestoft has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps Ladybird Day Care at Kirkley Children's Centre in Lowestoft has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

"It was powerful to see the strong community amongst the families and how the nurseries and their staff are a key part of that community for both children and parents."

The new council-created company will take on the running of the nurseries and aims to re-open as many as possible next week.

Council bosses say final checks on buildings and other administrative processes are needed. After that, a final decision on which nurseries will re-open, and when, will be made early next week.

Once re-opened, it is anticipated parents will be able to access the same nursery provision hours for their children as they had before.

Parents will be contacted as soon as opening dates have been agreed.

The trust's Great Yarmouth nurseries which closed are: Priory Day Nursery, Peggotty Nursery, Calthorpe Nursery and Willow Day Nursery. Seagulls Day Nursery in Gorleston and Little Blossoms Nursery in Filby also closed.

The county council created a separate company to run Horatio House independent school in Lowestoft, which educates 18 excluded pupils.

Also in Lowestoft, Ladybird Day Care at Kirkley Children's Centre and Little Ducks Day Nursery shut. Suffolk County Council has been trying to find alternative places for those youngsters.