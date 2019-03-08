Search

'Something a bit different' - volunteers celebrate Norfolk Day by cleaning up beaches

PUBLISHED: 13:05 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 27 July 2019

Volunteers for the community beach clean at Hemsby. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Volunteers made it their Norfolk Day mission to clean up the county by picking up litter along the coastline.

Chris Woodruff, James Bensly and Justin Ettridge. Picture: Victoria PertusaChris Woodruff, James Bensly and Justin Ettridge. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Early-risers were at Hemsby beach this morning (July 27) between 7am and 9am, all with the common goal of trying to make their picturesque county look even more beautiful.

As communities, businesses and residents celebrate all there is to love about Norfolk, the decision was made by the Hemsby Co-op branch to take a different branch.

Volunteers for the community beach clean at Hemsby. Picture: Victoria PertusaVolunteers for the community beach clean at Hemsby. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"We wanted to do something a little bit different," said Samantha Winter, beach clean organiser and Co-op area manager. "Last year we painted the community barn, so we though we'd come back this year and have some fun.

"Clearly there's a real challenge in the environment at the moment with plastic. "We're looking at how we can influence and impact that as a business, and it was the ultimate decision to come and clean up the beach.

Woody Bear helped the volunteers to clean Hemsby beach. Picture: Victoria PertusaWoody Bear helped the volunteers to clean Hemsby beach. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"We're cleaning, litter-picking, grabbing plastic and any rubbish to make the beach nice for holidaymakers and locals."

