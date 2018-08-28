Search

Norfolk drink driver drove ‘considerable’ distance on blown tyre

PUBLISHED: 08:45 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:45 08 December 2018

A man has been arrested for drink driving after driving his vehicle with a blown tyre, PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

A man has been arrested for drink driving after he drove with a blown tyre for a “considerable” distance.

The man was found to be three times the legal drink drive limit after he was stopped by police after “being witnessed driving his vehicle with a blown tyre for a considerable distance”.

Great Yarmouth Police thanked members of the public for calling in about the incident which happened last night (Friday, December 7).

Officers tweeted: “Tonight a male was arrested for drink driving following being witnessed driving his vehicle with a blown tyre for a considerable distance. He blew 116ugs in custody, 3x the limit. Unbelievably dangerous. Big thanks to the public who called. #721 #821 #Fatal4”.

The arrest comes just days after Martin Bolton, 59, was jailed after he was caught driving his BMW car while more than five times the limit in Lowestoft.

An elderly pedestrian had to scramble out of the way as Bolton’s car careered along a pavement in the town on Sunday, December 2.

Bolton was told by a judge he “could have killed someone” by a judge at Norwich Magistrates Court where he was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison earlier this week.

Bolton, of North Denes, Lowestoft, was stopped and found to have 184mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Bolton pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Annette Hall, for Bolton, said he was “mortified and ashamed by his actions”.

District Judge Nicholas Watson, who said he could not recall dealing with someone with so much alcohol in their body, said a prison sentence was inevitable and jailed Bolton for 18 weeks.

He said: “Whilst I accept you were driving slowly, you were driving on a path, a pedestrian had to get out of your way - you could have killed someone.”

The incident came after the launch of the police’s annual drink drive campaign, which runs from December 1 until January 1, in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Last night officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) were in Newmarket Road, Norwich, carrying out drink and drug driving checks as part of the annual festive crackdown.

