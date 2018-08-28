Search

Advanced search

Another Norfolk driver caught drink driving as the winter crackdown continues

PUBLISHED: 14:57 16 December 2018

The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Archant

Another drink-driver has been arrested in Norfolk overnight as police continue their winter drink and drug driving campaign.

The female driver was twice over the legal limit when she was pulled over by police.

The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning.

She was arrested at 2am by Great Yarmouth Police.

Great Yarmouth Police weeted an image of the failed breath test this afternoon.

“Early hours of this morning Police stopped a vehicle on Mill Road, Cobholm. At 2am a 39 year old female driver was arrested for Drink Driving - Breath test result being over twice the legal drive limit! #PC990,” the Tweet read.

This result comes after two motorists were arrested in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston on Saturday for suspected drug and drink driving.

Sergeant Chris Harris, from Norfolk and Suffolk’s Roads and Armed Policing Team said they target drink and drug driving “24/7, 365 days a year”.

Other News

Another Norfolk driver caught drink driving as the winter crackdown continues

14:57 Greta Levy
The 39-year-old was stopped by police on Mill Road, Cobholm, in Great Yarmouth in the early hours this morning. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Another drink-driver has been arrested in Norfolk overnight as police continue their winter drink and drug driving campaign.

Slow traffic through Norfolk and Suffolk after 120 tonne crane transported

13:42 Greta Levy
Police warned of delays earlier this week as they prepared to transport the crane, which weighed more than 120 tonnes.Picture: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Traffic came to a standstill on Acle Straight, off the A47 after an abnormal load was transported through Great Yarmouth today.

Retailers hoping for a super Sunday after soggy Saturday

09:48 Greta Levy
Christmas shopping should be fun

After a soggy start to the weekend retailers are hoping shoppers will venture out in greater numbers today after a slump in footfall on Saturday.

Train passengers warned to check before they travel

08:28 Sabrina Johnson
Alteration works: passengers are being warned to check before they travel Photo: Steve Adams

Rail passengers are being warned to check before they travel today due to series of engineering works on mainline and rural services to and from Norwich.

Most Read

Norfolk academy only allows children who have 100pc attendance to wear non-school uniform

Fri, 16:01 Joseph Norton
Caister Academy sent a message to parents whose children had 100pc attendance saying they could wear non-school uniform on Friday. Picture: Archant

Parents at a Norfolk academy have described their anger after finding out that if their children had missed a day at school they would not be able to take part in a non-uniform day.

Read more

Windows smashed, vehicles head butted, and blue lights ripped off - the shocking vandalism on ambulances revealed

Fri, 10:12 Geraldine Scott
A smashed window on an East of England Ambulance. Photo: EEAST

Ambulances have been head butted, kicked, and had blue lights ripped off in shocking acts of vandalism on the emergency vehicles - sometimes while crews have been trying to treat patients.

Read more
NHS

Appeal after shop worker racially abused in Great Yarmouth

Thu, 09:34 Liz Coates
Police are hoping the public will recognise this man Picture: Norfolk Police

A 46-year-old shop assistant was racially abused by a customer in Great Yarmouth.

Read more

Health centre bosses hit out at plans for former clinic to be used as luxury tobacco shop

Tue, 08:17 David Hannant: Local democracy reporter
Plans to use the former Ship Inn as a tobacconist have come under criticism. Picture: James Bass

Plans for a former pub to be turned into a luxury tobacconist have been put under fire by a nearby health centre, with bosses arguing it would “give out entirely the wrong message”.

Read more
NHS

Here comes the snow! Weather warning issued for Norfolk and Suffolk

Fri, 12:19 Abigail Nicholson
Snow in Norwich back in March 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The East of England has been told to brace itself for a cold weekend after a yellow weather warning for ice and snow was issued by the Met Office.

Read more
Met Office

Local Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Great
Yarmouth Mercury
e-edition today

Subscribe

Newsletter Sign Up

Great Yarmouth Mercury weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy