Dealer who supplied drugs in Great Yarmouth jailed

Tapiwa Vukomba, 35, was jailed for five and a half years for supplying drugs in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A 35-year-old man who supplied Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth has been jailed for five-and-a-half years.

Tapiwa Vukomba, of Tenby Road, London, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday (October 2) after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The court heard that just before midnight on August 1 this year, a team of officers acting on intelligence stopped a BMW on Acle New Road at the junction with Runham roundabout.

The stop involved officers from Operation Moonshot East, the dog section and the Roads and Armed Policing Team.

The driver and passenger were arrested on suspicion of drug offences and about £400 worth of cocaine was recovered from the driver, Vukomba, who had secreted the drug inside his body.

He was also found in possession of a "dealer phone" linked to county lines.

Vukomba was charged while the passenger was released under investigation.

PC Steven Lee, from Operation Moonshot East, said: "We are extremely pleased with this result, this was a quality team effort based on fast moving intelligence.

"Vukomba has paid the price for repeat offending in relation to supplying class A drugs and this lengthy prison sentence reflects his criminal intentions on this occasion as well as his previous convictions.

"This sends out a strong message that we won't tolerate drug dealing and we will target those who decide to supply drugs on the streets of Norfolk"

If anyone has any information about drugs and drug dealing you can contact us on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.