High Lodge, ROARR and Sea Life named best attractions in East of England

Sea Life in Great Yarmouth

Three Norfolk attractions have been named the best in the East of England after being voted for by 20,000 families.

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure

High Lodge at Thetford Forest won Best Free Family Day Out, Dinos at Night at ROARR! Dinosaur Adventure won Best Event at an Attraction, and Sea Life at Great Yarmouth won Best Educational Day Out.

The awards were run by the website dayoutwithyourkids.co.uk which lists attractions and events helping parents find new exciting activities to do with their children.

Terri Harris, general manager at Sea Life in Great Yarmouth, which scooped the Best Educational Day Out award, said she was delighted with the recognition.

She said: “It is wonderful, we are really pleased with it. We focus very heavily on the education side of things and also try to make it fun as well. We’re really happy.”

High Lodge in Thetford Forest.

Adam Goymour, park manager at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, said: “We are extremely proud that our Dinos at Night event has received such a prestigious award – voted for by families.”