Family fear missing cat has been stolen

PUBLISHED: 10:38 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:04 07 January 2019

The Robertson family, from Cantley in Norfolk, are

The Robertson family, from Cantley in Norfolk, are "devastated" after their cat, Mia, has gone missing - and just want her home.

A family from a Norfolk village fears its beloved cat may have been stolen after it went missing.

Jennifer Robertson, 35, has been searching for her cat, Mia, since she went missing in December from their home in Cantley, a village in Norfolk.

Jennifer Robertson, 35, from Church Road in Cantley, said that the cat - a ten-year-old named Mia - went missing between 4pm and 6pm on December 14 last year.

A British shorthair colourpoint, Mia had gone outside for a “run-around before tea” and did not come back.

The behaviour was unusual for the cat, who normally prefers to sit in the back garden and not approach people, Ms Robertson said.

She has a brown face, ears and tail, while the rest of her fur is cream-coloured.

Mia, a British shorthair cat, went missing on December 14, 2018, from her home in Cantley, a village in Norfolk.

The family has had Mia for eight years and she had never gone anywhere before.

Ms Robertson said that her two daughters are “heartbroken”.

“We’re starting to wonder whether somebody stole the cat to get some money for it,” she said.

She has put flyers up around the village and further afield and has searched the area for weeks, but there have been no signs of any injured cat and no vets have had any cats handed in.

Ms Robertson said she wants people to know that Mia has a home.

“The main thing is to get her home,” she said.

Another cat belonging to the Robertsons, Stormy, went missing in September, and has not been found.

