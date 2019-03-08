Firefighters tackle Fritton Woods blaze

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth were called to tackle a fire at Fritton Woods. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Fritton Woods.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The fire service was called today (April 29) at 9.28am to reports of a fire in the open at New Road in Fritton.

Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth arrived on the scene at 9.32.

Crew used spray backpacks to extinguish the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

They left the scene at 10.55.

The fire had spread over a small area of about two square metres.