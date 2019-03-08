Firefighters tackle Fritton Woods blaze
PUBLISHED: 11:37 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 29 April 2019
Archant
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at Fritton Woods.
The fire service was called today (April 29) at 9.28am to reports of a fire in the open at New Road in Fritton.
Two fire engines from Great Yarmouth arrived on the scene at 9.32.
Crew used spray backpacks to extinguish the blaze.
They left the scene at 10.55.
The fire had spread over a small area of about two square metres.
