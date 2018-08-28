Search

Advanced search

Revealed: The main (and surprising) reasons for false fire alarms in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 14:40 31 December 2018

Burnt toast was one of the causes of false alarms for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in 2018.

Burnt toast was one of the causes of false alarms for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service in 2018.

Copyright 2006

Burnt toast costs not only vital minutes in the morning rush, new figures can reveal, but also time and money for firefighters.

In June 2016, Norwich Castle had to be evacuated after a fire alarm went off. It was found to be a false alarm. Picture: ANTONY KELLYIn June 2016, Norwich Castle had to be evacuated after a fire alarm went off. It was found to be a false alarm. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Freedom of information data obtained by the EDP shows that Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended 2366 false alarms in 2018, with 289 of those the result of cooking or burnt toast.

On-call firefighters who attended the false alarms were paid £311,550.

Other causes of the call-outs were smoke detectors activated by midges, dust, aerosols, storms and reflected sunlight.

Controlled burning was the main source, with firefighters called to such incidents 375 times.

Norfolk firefighters attended 56 Norfolk firefighters attended 56 "malicious" calls in 2018, potentially diverting crews from genuine incidents. Photo: Denise Bradley

Where fire alarms were automatically activated, the list of causes includes:

• Cooking/Burnt toast - 240

• Faulty alarm - 179

• Alarm accidentally/carelessly set off - 67

• Testing alarm - 57

• Dust - 38

• Minute animals (Thrips/midges) - 22

• Steam - 21

• Smoking set off alarm - 19

• Toaster/toast - 13

• Incorrect positioning of alarm - 3

• Storm - 2

• Animal accidentally/carelessly set off - 2

• Bonfire - 1

• Reflected light/sunlight - 1

When an on-call firefighter attends an incident, it costs £150, while crew on full-time duty are paid whether at the station or an incident. Norfolk also received support from crews in Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, with 150 trucks from across the border helping with the incidents.

Most of the false alarms were unintentional. However, the county’s firefighters also attended 56 hoax incidents last year, over one for every week, after receiving “malicious” calls that could have diverted crews away from genuine incidents.

One of the calls falsely claimed somebody was trapped in a lift.

Hoax and malicious calls are a criminal offence.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “I deplore the irresponsible people who make malicious calls to the fire service. Not only do they waste the time of our fire fighters, they could also divert crews away from genuine incidents and put people at risk.”

If convicted, the perpetrator can be prosecuted with a fine of up to several thousand of pounds and/or up to six months in prison.

They also face disconnection and/or deactivation of a landline or mobile phone, with the owner of the phone blacklisted by all the major networks and phone companies.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Rail passengers warned to expect disruption on services to and from Great Yarmouth

Greater Anglia says trains between Cantley, Reepham and Great Yarmouth will be disrupted between December 31 and January 4. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

WATCH: The most shocking dashcam footage of 2018

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist had a near miss with a van on the B1127. Picture: Contributed

Fire deliberately started in Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had to put out a fire which was started deliberately on Friday afternoon in Great Yarmouth. Photo: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital and four arrests made following fight in village

Four people were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a disturbance at Station Road in Hoveton. Picture Google.

Cockroach infested restaurant re-opens as boss pleads ‘give us another chance’

Sahill Shahriya, owner of Diss Tandoori, which has re-opened after being forced to close following a cockroach infestation. Picture: Simon Parkin

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

End in sight for Norfolk village pub as homes plan poised for go-ahead

The Crown Inn, Haddiscoe, which looks set to be converted into houses. Picture: Archant library

Damning care home report reveals resident with bloodied legs and another with no mental health medication for a week

Ritson Lodge, in Hopton, which has been rated as inadequate by the CQC. Photo: Nick Butcher

Revealed: Thousands of undiagnosed dementia cases in Norfolk

Sally Copley, Alzheimer’s Society’s Director of Policy Campaigns and Partnerships. Photo: Alzheimer’s Society

Florida-based former circus star contacts Yarmouth museum after featuring in exhibition

A Florida-based circus star who performed in Yarmouth in the 1960s was delighted to see her act featured in the Time and Tide Museum. Picture: Norfolk Museums Service

Great Yarmouth joins Glasgow in top five for ‘Auld Lang Syne’ streaming

Great Yarmouth is in the top five for the streaming of Auld Lang Syne, traditionally sung on New Year's Eve. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists