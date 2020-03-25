Search

WATCH: Four-year-old girl makes video explaining coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:05 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:11 25 March 2020

Lily Fuller, 4, from Hopton, explains coronavirus and advises people to stay at home. Picture: Trevor Fuller.

Lily Fuller, 4, from Hopton, explains coronavirus and advises people to stay at home. Picture: Trevor Fuller.

A four-year-old with her own YouTube channel has made a video for other children explaining coronavirus.

Lily Fuller, from Hopton, appears in the mock news broadcast, comparing the global pandemic to lily pads growing in a pond.

“Imagine that everyday they double, so tomorrow there will be two and the next day there will be four,” she says.

Her father Trevor Fuller, 43, said: “Lily is kind of aware something is going on and that things have changed, and she keeps asking about it.”

A cameraman by trade, he said: “It seemed a good way to explain it to her, if she had to do her own news broadcast.”

Lily Fuller, 4, from Hopton, has her own YouTube channel. Picture: Trevor Fuller.Lily Fuller, 4, from Hopton, has her own YouTube channel. Picture: Trevor Fuller.

He said that Lily, who goes to Hopton Primary School, sees coronavirus as “a little bug”.

“She picked up on it from the news a few weeks ago and told me one day I needed to be careful because there is a little bug going around the world making people ill.

“She said ‘you need to be careful because it’s even getting policemen and builders’.”

To watch more of Lily’s videos, visit her YouTube channel here.

