Dos and don'ts when visiting Yarmouth beaches

Everybody likes to be beside the seaside on a sunny bank holiday.

Droves of people have visited Great Yarmouth and Gorleston beaches courtesy of golden sand, beautiful views of the North Sea and diverse habitats for birds and seals.

There are many ways to enjoy the beach and with more sun on the horizon tomorrow, we thought we would share some of our personal dos and don'ts when taking in our golden sands.

The gorgeous golden sands in Gorleston, perfect for dipping your toes. - Credit: James Bass

Do dip your toes in the water

There's is nothing more refreshing than taking off your shoes and socks and stretching your feet out in the sea.

Doing this can help with aches and pains as the water's temperature can help reduce inflammation.

Sometimes it is just nice to roll your trousers up to the knee and stand facing the east and take a good lungful of the beautiful briny air.

Volunteers have collected over 1,000kgs of litter from Caister Beach in the past year. - Credit: Archant

Don't leave your rubbish on the beach after you've gone

In the borough, we are so privileged to have access to so many beautiful beaches on our doorstep. It is our responsibility to look after the beach for other users.

Beach cleaners in Caister have bagged over 1,170kgs of litter in a year. That's almost the weight of two Smart cars.

Enjoy the beach, but remember to leave nothing behind but your footprints.

Sun, sand and a 99 Flake. - Credit: ARCHANT

Do walk from Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile to California Cliffs

Walking from Britannia Pier to California Cliffs is a great way of truly experiencing the coastline in our area. This 5.6-mile route will see you passing sunbathers, dog walkers and fishermen.

Along the way, you may even spot some seals in the water.

It's a near two-hour walk, but on a sunny day the breeze from the sea should keep you cool and you can always stop off for some refreshments from beachside businesses. A favourite spot of ours is Trisha's Chippy on California Road.

Remember to check to tide times before you walk, as a low tide will give you more of the beach to enjoy.

Some people enjoy the beach for the peace and quiet - remember to keep your music low if you have brought a speaker with you. - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

Don't play your music too loud

The beach is a great place to spend time with friends and family and music is a great way to include the soundtrack of your summer to memorable occasions.

But if you do decide to bring a speaker with you, make sure the volume is kept to a level where it won't disturb other people.

Some people prefer a peaceful atmosphere and the beach is for everyone after all.

Families enjoy the sands at Scratby during lockdown. More people have been able to easily access the sands thanks to a new slope installed by theparish council Picture: Liz Coates - Credit: Archant

Do visit other beaches along Norfolk's coastline

Norfolk is blessed with 84 miles of coastline, much of it in the Great Yarmouth borough. From Winterton to Hemsby, Scratby to Caister and Great Yarmouth to Gorleston, there is a diverse mix of beaches in the area to enjoy.

With easy access to donut stands, ice cream parlours and even a theme park, Great Yarmouth beach has all the frills a holiday resort can offer.

In 2021, Scratby Sands was included in the Top 20 hidden British gems, while Gorleston beach was voted in the top 10pc of global attractions on TripAdvisor.

Further up the coast in Winterton Beach, seals are a regular site and observing these magnificent creatures from a safe distance is a rare treat that Norfolk can offer.

Flying ring toys pose a threat to the seal population around Norfolk's coastline. - Credit: FoHS

Don't bring plastic, flying ring toys

In the past few years, the seal population in Norfolk has frequently had issues with plastic, flying rings. Visitors bringing the toys to the beach for a good game of Frisbee often overlook the hidden dangers the toys bring to wildlife.

As a result of visitors leaving flying rings on the beach and in the sea, many seals have had lying rings stuck around their necks causing injury and even death.

Campaigns by animal welfare groups such as Friends of Horsey Seals have asked beach visitors to leave flying rings at home. In November 2021, Great Yarmouth Borough Council wrote a letter to government supporting such campaigns.

If you see a seal in distress on one of our beaches, please call Friends of Horsey Seals on 07706 314514

or the RSPCA on 0300 1234999.