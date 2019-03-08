Search

Advanced search

Video

Thousands of trick or treaters set to descend on spooky home

PUBLISHED: 15:40 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:38 31 October 2019

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

For most of the year people passing Neil Potter's front garden in Bradwell would not blink an eye.

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But every Halloween the 58-year-old hosts a garden party with a difference, attracting more than 2,000 people to a spectacular and spooky display of gigantic spiders, witches and the Grim Reaper.

For almost a decade now, Mr Potter's home on El Alamein Way has become an annual magnet for trick or treaters.

He started making the display in 2011 to scratch a creative itch, and with every passing year has added more elements.

This year's new additions include an eight-foot spider and a row of skeletons sitting on the front wall, while the archway above his front door is covered entirely in skulls made from plastic milk bottles.

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Mr Potter, who works as a driver for Jewsons, said some of the other houses on the street are now also decorating their houses with similarly haunting ornaments.

"It's infectious," he said.

Each of the pieces is homemade - even the animatronic Grim Reaper sitting in the driveway.

He begins setting up on the night of October 30, taking only a short nap the night before and by the time the display is set up, usually by about 4.30pm, he is exhausted - but it is worth it, to see the smiles on the pint-sized phantoms and ghouls to who turn up to marvel at the scene.

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

By around 10pm it is then time for the spectral set up to come down and the props and creations to return indoors for another twelve months, before Halloween comes around again.

More than 2,000 are expected to knock on his door this year and ask the question 'Trick or treat?'

Last year Mr Potter handed out more than 2,000 packets of sweets and raised £806 for East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

He has previously said: ""I enjoy making things out of bits and pieces, so I started with some polystyrene gravestones with funny writing on, and the children in the street loved it,"

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"The next year I made a Grim Reaper and lots of people liked it, so I've just kept adding bits year after year."

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNeil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

A47 roadworks to create 50 minute diversion

Highways England is proposing a long diversion as they shut a short stretch on the A47 for roadworks Picture: Google

Village Co-op to close

The Co-operative store in Bradwell will be reopened as a Morrisons. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

First look at theme park’s new £500,000 attraction which will replace popular ride

An artist's impression of what the new aeroplane-themed ride at Pleasure Beach in Great Yarmouth could look like. Picture: Pleasure Beach

The company which has gone from a one-man band to being sold for £20m

Graham Hacon (inset) launched 3sun 12 years ago to provide a future for his sons. Pictures: Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Medic at fatal boxing match knew some fighters “hadn’t been checked”

Kuba Moczyk, 22, who died following a boxing match in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Magdalena Moczyk.

Thousands of trick or treaters set to descend on spooky home

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

How a street is rallying after man tried to put girl in van during night-time

People in Baliol Road, Gorleston, have shared their shock after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into his van Picture: Liz Coates

Man charged with murder of 22-year-old found in river

Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

£2 pints and hot buffet! Pub to host leaving party ahead of closure

The Gallon Pot in Great Yarmouth is closing. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists