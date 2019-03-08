Video

Thousands of trick or treaters set to descend on spooky home

Neil Potters annual Halloween spectacle raising money for EACH. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

For most of the year people passing Neil Potter's front garden in Bradwell would not blink an eye.

But every Halloween the 58-year-old hosts a garden party with a difference, attracting more than 2,000 people to a spectacular and spooky display of gigantic spiders, witches and the Grim Reaper.

For almost a decade now, Mr Potter's home on El Alamein Way has become an annual magnet for trick or treaters.

He started making the display in 2011 to scratch a creative itch, and with every passing year has added more elements.

This year's new additions include an eight-foot spider and a row of skeletons sitting on the front wall, while the archway above his front door is covered entirely in skulls made from plastic milk bottles.

Mr Potter, who works as a driver for Jewsons, said some of the other houses on the street are now also decorating their houses with similarly haunting ornaments.

"It's infectious," he said.

Each of the pieces is homemade - even the animatronic Grim Reaper sitting in the driveway.

He begins setting up on the night of October 30, taking only a short nap the night before and by the time the display is set up, usually by about 4.30pm, he is exhausted - but it is worth it, to see the smiles on the pint-sized phantoms and ghouls to who turn up to marvel at the scene.

By around 10pm it is then time for the spectral set up to come down and the props and creations to return indoors for another twelve months, before Halloween comes around again.

More than 2,000 are expected to knock on his door this year and ask the question 'Trick or treat?'

Last year Mr Potter handed out more than 2,000 packets of sweets and raised £806 for East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

He has previously said: ""I enjoy making things out of bits and pieces, so I started with some polystyrene gravestones with funny writing on, and the children in the street loved it,"

"The next year I made a Grim Reaper and lots of people liked it, so I've just kept adding bits year after year."

