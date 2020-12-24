Published: 12:06 PM December 24, 2020

A number of people turned up at the James Paget hospital asking for a coronavirus vaccination claiming they had seen a post on Facebook which said they could simply turn up and get the jab.

The incident has led the hospital to remind the public that vaccinations are by invite and appointment only.

Paul Morris, the hospital's director of nursing, said: “We are working closely with our GP colleagues to vaccinate those in most need of the vaccine first – and it is really important to stress that vaccinations are being given by appointment only.“The NHS will contact you when it is your turn – we’d ask that people please wait to be given an appointment. If you don’t have an appointment, we won’t be able to vaccinate you."

Priority groups for vaccination in this initial phase are people aged 80 and over, as well as care home residents and high-risk frontline NHS staff.












