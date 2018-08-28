Search

Ice cream maker Parravani’s gets a new look as it celebrates 121 years in business

PUBLISHED: 09:01 10 January 2019

Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

Feature on Parravani's ice cream makers from Chedgrave. The company has been going since 1898. Photo: Nick Butcher Copy: Keiron Pim For: EDP Business EDP pics © 2006 (01603) 772434

EDP pics © 2006

Parravani’s is celebrating its 121st birthday, as it takes the crown for oldest independent ice cream maker in the country.

The Italian ice cream factory based in Beccles, Suffolk has stolen the hearts of sweet-toothed locals for more than a century.

But the company revealed on Wednesday that it has rebranded its iconic look and is offering online sales of its ice cream.

The business has maintained traditional recipes, which were handed down by Giuseppe Parravani - who began as a small ice cream seller on the cobbled streets of Norwich in 1898.

Adam Salter, who is in charge of Business Development at Parravani’s said they had been preparing for the launch of the new website for months.

“It will take some time to establish, it is something completely new for them (customers),” Mr Salter added, “We are pretty excited”.

Customers will now be able to have their delectable desserts delivered to their doors and can expect a legendary range of new flavours to mark their 121st birthday.

