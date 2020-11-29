Video

Published: 2:48 PM November 29, 2020 Updated: 3:46 PM November 29, 2020

A great-great-grandmother known as Norfolk's 'knitting queen' has woven together a replica of the church at Sandringham - and is now planning to complete the whole royal estate.

Margaret Seaman, from Caister, spent three months creating her woollen version of St Mary Magdalene Church, where members of the royal family attend Christmas services.

The 91-year-old's knitted miniature of Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile has been displayed at craft fairs around the country and earlier this year her Sandringham House was featured on Good Morning Britain with Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

Mrs Seaman said: "I'd done half of Sandringham last year, with the intention of doing the other half this year, so it's ready for a craft fair in Norwich next February."

Those plans were put on hold when the country went into lockdown in March - and Mrs Seaman turned her attention instead to knitting a tribute to the Nightingale hospitals she dubbed Knittingale, and which won the praise of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She spent three months on that before resuming her earlier project.

The woollen recreation of St Mary Magdalene Church, knitted by Margaret Seaman, of Caister. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"I've just finished the church and now I will start on the museum and stables and tearooms, to complete the estate," she said.

She said knitting the church was her "most difficult" project yet and she went with her daughter Patricia Wilson two or three times to Sandringham where they took pictures to help with the recreation.

For the model to resemble the original as closely as possible, Mrs Seaman knitted almost 100 trees, each one with hundreds of tiny leaves, to stand at the back of the church.

The woollen recreation of St Mary Magdalene Church, knitted by Margaret Seaman, of Caister. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

"I'm just happy with it now it's finished," she said.

The first half of the knitted estate measures approximately seven feet squared and when complete, the entire model will measure 14 square foot.

Currently, plans are to display the creation at the Forum in Norwich at a craft fair beginning on February 3 next year.

The woollen recreation of St Mary Magdalene Church, knitted by Margaret Seaman, of Caister. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mrs Seaman said her knitting projects have helped her to get by during the pandemic.

"I have a lot to do, so I haven't really been fed up with it," she said.

The woollen recreation of St Mary Magdalene Church, knitted by Margaret Seaman, of Caister. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mrs Seaman is raising money for Norfolk’s three hospitals and is reckoned to have raised tens of thousands over the years through her creations.

To donate find her Just Giving page or click the link here.



