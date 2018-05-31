Search

Advanced search

Lifeboat service forced to cancel fete

PUBLISHED: 13:16 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:16 09 July 2020

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

©archant2015

An independent lifeboat service has cancelled its annual fete - its main money-spinner of the year.

Paul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat, has said the annual lifeboat fete cannot be staged safely this year due to coronavirus Picture: James BassPaul Garrod, chairman of Caister Lifeboat, has said the annual lifeboat fete cannot be staged safely this year due to coronavirus Picture: James Bass

Caister Lifeboat said it had left it as long as possible to make the decision, but could not guarantee its volunteers and crew could stage the event safely.

Lifeboat chairman Paul Garrod said: “The Caister Lifeboat Fete is our biggest event, our biggest fundraiser of the year bringing us around 10pc of our annual running costs in a single day.

You may also want to watch:

“This is thanks to the support of our crew, volunteers, friends, supporters and scores of local businesses.”

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat's annual fete in 2011. The event raises more than £10,000 in a single day for the service, but is a casualty of Covid-19 in 2020 Picture: James BassFLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat's annual fete in 2011. The event raises more than £10,000 in a single day for the service, but is a casualty of Covid-19 in 2020 Picture: James Bass

Having relied on holiday and tourism businesses for donations and prizes in the past he appealed to people to, in turn, support them as they emerged from lockdown.

He said: “In this difficult time, we would like you to remember all of the kind and generous people and businesses that support our fete.

“They have had a truly tough time and they would appreciate your custom if you are venturing out.”

He added the Caister museum, shop and cafe at the lifeboat station were still shut and that while fundraising had dipped the public were still supporting them “in spirit”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Great Yarmouth Mercury. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Serial beggar caught - and jailed - again

Carl Horth has been jailed for breaching the terms of his ASBO by begging in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

New outdoor cinema promising range of 1980s classics coming to Norfolk maize maze

Hirsty's Family Fun Park, (from left), Richard, Robert, Ellie and Katrina Hirst. They are hoping to screen movies at the park this summer Pic by TMS Media

‘It’s just exhausting’ - seaside toilets broken just hours after reopening

The toilets in Beach Road, Hemsby, were broken within 24 hours of reopening with vandals suspected of causing the damage Picture: James Bensly

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Great Yarmouth Mercury

Lifeboat service forced to cancel fete

FLASHBACK: Caister Lifeboat Fete in 2015. This year's event has been cancelled due to coronavirus Picture: Nick Butcher

Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich has avoided closure. Picture: Archant

Coastal bus services to increase as coronavirus restrictions ease

First Bus is increasing its fleet of buses in coastal areas from July 12, 2020. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Death of man on allotments ‘not suspicious’ police confirm

A police car leaves the scene at Fremantle Road allotments where a man's body was found in a van the day before Picture: Liz Coates

Legal row erupts between community centre and its social club

A typical Saturday night at Caister Social Club before lockdown was announced. Moya Pateman, who has worked behind the bar for years, said what 'makes the club so special' is that members who don't know each other 'soon will' after attending one of their many weekly and annual events. Photo: Moya Pateman