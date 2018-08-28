Search

Norfolk man who worked on African oil refinery took his life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:54 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:54 28 November 2018

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk man who had been working at an oil refinery in Africa took his life while there, an inquest heard.

Ian Watker, 48, of Bells Marina in Brundall, died on August 12 this year outside Port-Gentil in Gabon.

The inquest heard a statement from Tristan Helias, a manager at Assala Energy, which said Mr Watker, a supervisor, had arrived there on August 5, having already spent two stints there previously.

He sent a letter of resignation, stating he would stop working on December 5 because he wanted to return to England to spend time with his family.

A statement from Mr Watker’s daughter Senna was also read to the inquest.

She said her father had been struggling with the loss of his son, who took his own life in April, and that her father blamed himself for the death.

Area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake concluded that the cause of death was suicide.

