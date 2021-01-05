'I can live normally now' - man, 87, gets second vaccine dose
- Credit: Danielle Booden
An 87-year-old man who received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine has said he will be able live a normal life again.
Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, was one of the first people in the region to get the vaccine last month - and having returned to the James Paget University Hospital on Monday (January 4) for his follow-up appointment, he is one of the few in the UK to have received their second jab.
A recent change in government policy has seen a shift towards giving as many patients as possible their first dose before moving onto second jabs, with the gap between injections increased from 21 days to 12 weeks.
Mr Metcalf, who has travelled the world three times and criss-crossed England on his bus pass five years ago, said he was "pretty lucky" to have received his second injection.
"It went ever so well," he said. "It was all quickly done again and it was so much easier. There weren't many people there.
"I arrived early. My neighbour brought me there because it was such a rainy day. About a dozen people were waiting for their second injection."
Mr Metcalf now has a card, which he keeps in his wallet, bearing the fact of his immunity from the virus.
"The nurses said, 'You're okay now'. I think it takes a few days before I can go out.
"I can sort of live a normal life again now. I can't believe this has all happened in the last month."
Most Read
- 1 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
- 2 Cat cafe bringing 'home from home' to former Greek restaurant on seafront
- 3 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
- 4 What does lockdown look like elsewhere?
- 5 11 patients with Covid die in three days at Norfolk hospital
- 6 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands
- 7 Inquest opens into death of 23-year-old found on beach
- 8 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
- 9 Man charged with causing five-car crash that gave 10 people whiplash
- 10 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
A keen naturalist, Mr Metcalf said he was looking forward to getting out into the countryside again. One of his first trips will be to a forest on land owned by a friend in Burgh Castle.
"He lets me go around there. It's a lovely place. I look forward to going there and I should be able to meet him now.
"I look forward to the springtime. I'm an optimist, I always have been. I think this is going to be a lot better for people in April," Mr Metcalf added.
Last week the CCG warned people to wait for their GPs to get in touch before trying to get a vaccine.
The reminder came after a number of people arrived at the James Paget University Hospital having read on Facebook that you could turn up and get a vaccine without an appointment.