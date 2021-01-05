News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
'I can live normally now' - man, 87, gets second vaccine dose

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:52 PM January 5, 2021    Updated: 2:26 PM January 5, 2021
Mr Malcolm Metcalf, aged 87 from Gorleston, setting off to get his COVID-19 vaccination at James Paget Hospital. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

An 87-year-old man who received his second dose of the coronavirus vaccine has said he will be able live a normal life again.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston, was one of the first people in the region to get the vaccine last month - and having returned to the James Paget University Hospital on Monday (January 4) for his follow-up appointment, he is one of the few in the UK to have received their second jab.

A recent change in government policy has seen a shift towards giving as many patients as possible their first dose before moving onto second jabs, with the gap between injections increased from 21 days to 12 weeks.

Mr Metcalf, who has travelled the world three times and criss-crossed England on his bus pass five years ago, said he was "pretty lucky" to have received his second injection.

"It went ever so well," he said. "It was all quickly done again and it was so much easier. There weren't many people there.

"I arrived early. My neighbour brought me there because it was such a rainy day. About a dozen people were waiting for their second injection."

Mr Metcalf now has a card, which he keeps in his wallet, bearing the fact of his immunity from the virus.

"The nurses said, 'You're okay now'. I think it takes a few days before I can go out.

"I can sort of live a normal life again now. I can't believe this has all happened in the last month."

A keen naturalist, Mr Metcalf said he was looking forward to getting out into the countryside again. One of his first trips will be to a forest on land owned by a friend in Burgh Castle.

"He lets me go around there. It's a lovely place. I look forward to going there and I should be able to meet him now.

"I look forward to the springtime. I'm an optimist, I always have been. I think this is going to be a lot better for people in April," Mr Metcalf added.

Last week the CCG warned people to wait for their GPs to get in touch before trying to get a vaccine.

The reminder came after a number of people arrived at the James Paget University Hospital having read on Facebook that you could turn up and get a vaccine without an appointment.


